Monday’s TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory' on CBS

The Big Bang Theory The smart and popular comedy returns for its 12th and final season with Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) running into some problems on their honeymoon in New York. Meanwhile, back in Pasadena, Penny and Leonard (Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki) discover how much they have in common with Amy’s parents. Also, Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) ignites a Twitter war with physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (guest starring as himself). 8 p.m. CBS