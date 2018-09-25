Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'Mr Inbetween' on FX

SERIES
Carter Harley and Sam (Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Tamiia Poitier) investigate the murder of an obnoxious radio DJ in this new episode of the mystery series. 7 p.m. WGN America
NCIS The season premiere picks up the action one month after the kidnapping of NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) filling the role of acting director while McGee, Bishop, Torres (Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama) and the rest of his team conduct a worldwide search. Pej Vahdal guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Gifted Reva Payge (Grace Byers) purges the Inner Circle of all who oppose her and takes over as leader, while Sentinel Services becomes more ruthless in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox
The Great American Read Books discussed are “1984,” “A Confederacy of Dunces,” “Alex Cross” series, “Catch-22,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Don Quixote,” “The Help,” “The Giver” and “The Hunger Games.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI Jeremy Sisto and Missy Peregrym star as New York-based federal agents trying to protect a city and country facing modern threats in the premiere of this new drama. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Family patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) may be dead, but the time-jumping format means fans will continue to see him in flashbacks as the popular drama returns for a new season. Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also return. 9 p.m. NBC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) lies in a hospital ICU bed fighting for his life while Lasalle, Gregorio (Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito) and the rest of their team search New Orleans for the hit woman who tried to assassinate their boss in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Vanessa Hudgens joins Grylls in the High Sierras for an adventure in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic
New Amsterdam Ryan Eggold stars as the medical director of the title hospital — based on the New York’s Bellevue — in this new medical drama. Costars include Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Tyler Labine. 10 p.m. NBC
Mr. Inbetween A divorced father (Scott Ryan) juggles his personal life with the demands of his career as a criminal in this new drama. 11:26 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
The Mayo Clinic: Faith — Hope — Science This new two-hour documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns chronicles the history of the Minnesota medical facility that grew out of the private 19th century medical practice of William Worrall Mayo, an English immigrant. Tom Hanks, Sam Waterston, Blythe Danner and Josh Lucas provide narration. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Missy Peregrym. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mandy Moore; Mika Brzezinski; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tim Tebow; Leighton Meester; Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Omarosa Manigault Newman (“Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House”); Ashley Colburn; musical director Steve Vai, the Big Mama-Jama Jamathon; Lauren Makk; United States Air Force Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today One year anniversary. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Child Support”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport (Netflix’s “Atypical”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The investigator who solved the 40-year-old case of the Golden State killer speaks out. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Lil Rel, Sinbad, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Social media and memories; the secret ingredient for healthier baked goods. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Gina Rodriguez; Jessica Radloff; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”); Teddi Mellencamp. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Tom Bergeron; Sanaa Lathan (“Nappily Ever After”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother and siblings are living in filthy, neglectful conditions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The investigator who solved the 40-year-old case of the Golden State killer speaks out. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Norm Macdonald; Judy Greer; Nick Nemeroff. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; BTS talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert America Ferrera; Nas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sofia Vergara; David Alan Grier; Tyga and Offset perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Howard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Interpol; Ben Sesar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Judy Greer; Ashe performs; Natascha McElhone. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
