Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'Mr Inbetween' on FX

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 24, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Chika Yasumura and Scott Ryan in the new series "Mr. Inbetween" on FX. (Mark Rogers / FX)

SERIES

Carter Harley and Sam (Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Tamiia Poitier) investigate the murder of an obnoxious radio DJ in this new episode of the mystery series. 7 p.m. WGN America

NCIS The season premiere picks up the action one month after the kidnapping of NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll), with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) filling the role of acting director while McGee, Bishop, Torres (Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama) and the rest of his team conduct a worldwide search. Pej Vahdal guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Gifted Reva Payge (Grace Byers) purges the Inner Circle of all who oppose her and takes over as leader, while Sentinel Services becomes more ruthless in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

The Great American Read Books discussed are “1984,” “A Confederacy of Dunces,” “Alex Cross” series, “Catch-22,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Don Quixote,” “The Help,” “The Giver” and “The Hunger Games.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

FBI Jeremy Sisto and Missy Peregrym star as New York-based federal agents trying to protect a city and country facing modern threats in the premiere of this new drama. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Family patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) may be dead, but the time-jumping format means fans will continue to see him in flashbacks as the popular drama returns for a new season. Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also return. 9 p.m. NBC

NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) lies in a hospital ICU bed fighting for his life while Lasalle, Gregorio (Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito) and the rest of their team search New Orleans for the hit woman who tried to assassinate their boss in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Vanessa Hudgens joins Grylls in the High Sierras for an adventure in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic

New Amsterdam Ryan Eggold stars as the medical director of the title hospital — based on the New York’s Bellevue — in this new medical drama. Costars include Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery and Tyler Labine. 10 p.m. NBC

Mr. Inbetween A divorced father (Scott Ryan) juggles his personal life with the demands of his career as a criminal in this new drama. 11:26 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

The Mayo Clinic: Faith — Hope — Science This new two-hour documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns chronicles the history of the Minnesota medical facility that grew out of the private 19th century medical practice of William Worrall Mayo, an English immigrant. Tom Hanks, Sam Waterston, Blythe Danner and Josh Lucas provide narration. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Missy Peregrym. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mandy Moore; Mika Brzezinski; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tim Tebow; Leighton Meester; Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Omarosa Manigault Newman (“Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House”); Ashley Colburn; musical director Steve Vai, the Big Mama-Jama Jamathon; Lauren Makk; United States Air Force Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today One year anniversary. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Child Support”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport (Netflix’s “Atypical”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The investigator who solved the 40-year-old case of the Golden State killer speaks out. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Lil Rel, Sinbad, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Social media and memories; the secret ingredient for healthier baked goods. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Gina Rodriguez; Jessica Radloff; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”); Teddi Mellencamp. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tom Bergeron; Sanaa Lathan (“Nappily Ever After”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother and siblings are living in filthy, neglectful conditions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The investigator who solved the 40-year-old case of the Golden State killer speaks out. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Norm Macdonald; Judy Greer; Nick Nemeroff. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; BTS talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert America Ferrera; Nas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Sofia Vergara; David Alan Grier; Tyga and Offset perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Howard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Interpol; Ben Sesar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Judy Greer; Ashe performs; Natascha McElhone. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

