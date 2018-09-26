Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker' on BBC America

Empire Although it’s been two years since they lost control of their business to Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are still picking up the pieces as this drama set in the recording industry opens its fifth season. A promising new singer and rapper named Treasure (guest star Katlynn Simone) may hold the key to reversing the Lyons family fortunes. Jussie Smollett and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star. 8 p.m. Fox