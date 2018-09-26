Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker' on BBC America

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker' on BBC America
Jodie Whittaker, center, is featured in "Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker" on BBC America. With Tosin Cole, left, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill. (Sophie Mutevelian / BBC America)

SERIES

Survivor The unscripted competition returns with a 90-minute season premiere hosted by Emmy-winner Jeff Probst. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Chicago Med Molly Bernard and Colby Lewis join the cast as medical students as this drama returns for a fourth season, launching a programming block of three Chicago-based dramas airing back to back. Series regulars Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo and S. Epatha Merkerson return, 8 p.m. NBC. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” follow at 9 and 10.

The Goldbergs The family comedy returns with an homage to John Hughes’ 1984 movie “16 Candles.” It’s Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) 16th birthday, but his parents (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin) are preoccupied by Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) musical ambitions and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) engagement to Lainey (AJ Michalka). 8 p.m. ABC

Empire Although it’s been two years since they lost control of their business to Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are still picking up the pieces as this drama set in the recording industry opens its fifth season. A promising new singer and rapper named Treasure (guest star Katlynn Simone) may hold the key to reversing the Lyons family fortunes. Jussie Smollett and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star. 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife The family comedy returns for a new season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family The 10th season of this hit comedy promises several life-changing moments, beginning with the season premiere. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Nolan Gould star. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Star (Jude Demorest) returns home from touring while the fates of Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Alexandra (Ryan Destiny) are resolved in the season premiere of the music-based drama. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The experience of organ donation — including patients who need transplants and families who make the choice to donate organs of deceased family members — is documented in the new episode “Transplanting Hope.” 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Big Brother Julie Chen hosts the season finale of the unscripted series. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Single Parents Taran Killam plays the newest member of a support group of moms and dads who are raising kids mostly on their own. Brad Garrett and Leighton Meester also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

A Million Little Things A group of Boston friends are drawn back together by the death of a mutual peer (Ron Livingston, seen in frequent flashbacks), prompting the survivors to take stock of their current lives and decide whether changes are necessary. The ensemble cast of this new series also includes James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Stephanie Szostak. 10 p.m. ABC

South Park The town experiences a school shooting in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Big Food Truck Tip Host Andrew Zimmern attends a food truck rally in Huntington Beach in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

BoJack Horseman The popular animated Netflix series is airing on Comedy Central starting with the series premiere. 10:30 p.m.

SPECIALS

Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker This new special features an interview with the actress who will play the 13th Doctor when the venerable science fiction series returns Oct. 7. 9:15 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristen Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ron Livingston; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Jose Antonio Vargas (“Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen”); Sheryl Crow and OB-GYN Dr. DaCarla Albright; Wendi McLendon-Covey; Macy Gray. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Jacob Soboroff; sports reporter Jen Hale on being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”); Joe Morton (“God Friended Me”); Ben Rector performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristen Bell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Snoop Dogg (“Redemption of a Dogg”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Body type and Alzheimer’s; foods to fix memory; the possibility of an Alzheimer’s prevention pill. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Saweetie (“Up Now”); Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors A parent’s new partner; OCD and strep; sleep apnea and sex drive; period cramps; toning; bloat. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Tim Allen; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow; Camila McConaughey. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil New information on the living conditions in a returning guest's former home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Hudson (“The Voice”); Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); the Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bill Gates. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Jamie Neumann; Chad Daniels. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alexander Skarsgard; Shaquille O’Neal; Bad Bunny. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Candice Bergen; Jacinda Ardern; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Riz Ahmed; Brad Garrett; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Sophie Turner; Josh Groban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Hart; Kristen Bell; Hari Nef; Ben Sesar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Alice Eve; Odetta Hartman performs; Bert Kreischer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SNLA; 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. FSN

NHL Preseason Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 23 - 29, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement