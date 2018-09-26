Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker' on BBC America

SERIES
Survivor The unscripted competition returns with a 90-minute season premiere hosted by Emmy-winner Jeff Probst. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Molly Bernard and Colby Lewis join the cast as medical students as this drama returns for a fourth season, launching a programming block of three Chicago-based dramas airing back to back. Series regulars Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo and S. Epatha Merkerson return, 8 p.m. NBC. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” follow at 9 and 10.
The Goldbergs The family comedy returns with an homage to John Hughes’ 1984 movie “16 Candles.” It’s Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) 16th birthday, but his parents (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin) are preoccupied by Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) musical ambitions and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) engagement to Lainey (AJ Michalka). 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Although it’s been two years since they lost control of their business to Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are still picking up the pieces as this drama set in the recording industry opens its fifth season. A promising new singer and rapper named Treasure (guest star Katlynn Simone) may hold the key to reversing the Lyons family fortunes. Jussie Smollett and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star. 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife The family comedy returns for a new season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family The 10th season of this hit comedy promises several life-changing moments, beginning with the season premiere. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Nolan Gould star. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Star (Jude Demorest) returns home from touring while the fates of Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Alexandra (Ryan Destiny) are resolved in the season premiere of the music-based drama. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The experience of organ donation — including patients who need transplants and families who make the choice to donate organs of deceased family members — is documented in the new episode “Transplanting Hope.” 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Big Brother Julie Chen hosts the season finale of the unscripted series. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Single Parents Taran Killam plays the newest member of a support group of moms and dads who are raising kids mostly on their own. Brad Garrett and Leighton Meester also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
A Million Little Things A group of Boston friends are drawn back together by the death of a mutual peer (Ron Livingston, seen in frequent flashbacks), prompting the survivors to take stock of their current lives and decide whether changes are necessary. The ensemble cast of this new series also includes James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Stephanie Szostak. 10 p.m. ABC
South Park The town experiences a school shooting in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Big Food Truck Tip Host Andrew Zimmern attends a food truck rally in Huntington Beach in the first of two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
BoJack Horseman The popular animated Netflix series is airing on Comedy Central starting with the series premiere. 10:30 p.m.
SPECIALS
Doctor Who: A Conversation With Jodie Whittaker This new special features an interview with the actress who will play the 13th Doctor when the venerable science fiction series returns Oct. 7. 9:15 p.m. BBC America
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kristen Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ron Livingston; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Jose Antonio Vargas (“Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen”); Sheryl Crow and OB-GYN Dr. DaCarla Albright; Wendi McLendon-Covey; Macy Gray. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Jacob Soboroff; sports reporter Jen Hale on being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”); Joe Morton (“God Friended Me”); Ben Rector performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kristen Bell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Snoop Dogg (“Redemption of a Dogg”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Body type and Alzheimer’s; foods to fix memory; the possibility of an Alzheimer’s prevention pill. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Saweetie (“Up Now”); Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A parent’s new partner; OCD and strep; sleep apnea and sex drive; period cramps; toning; bloat. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Tim Allen; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Tim Tebow; Camila McConaughey. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil New information on the living conditions in a returning guest's former home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Hudson (“The Voice”); Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); the Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bill Gates. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Jamie Neumann; Chad Daniels. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alexander Skarsgard; Shaquille O’Neal; Bad Bunny. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Candice Bergen; Jacinda Ardern; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Riz Ahmed; Brad Garrett; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Sophie Turner; Josh Groban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Hart; Kristen Bell; Hari Nef; Ben Sesar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Alice Eve; Odetta Hartman performs; Bert Kreischer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SNLA; 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. FSN
NHL Preseason Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
