Thursday’s TV highlights: 'The Good Place' on NBC, and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Kristen Bell is back for a third season of the fantasy comedy "The Good Place" on NBC. With William Jackson Harper. (Justin Lubin / NBC)

SERIES

Basketball: A Love Story New installments of Dan Klores’ docu-series feature segments on NBA greats, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. 6, 7:55, 9:47 and 11:36 p.m. ESPN2

The Good Place This quirky fantasy-comedy resets itself once again as it enters Season 3 with a one-hour premiere set neither in heaven nor hell, but on Earth. Kristen Bell and Ted Danson star. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy This medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo opens Season 15 with a double-length premiere and new cast members Chris Carmack (“Nashville”) and Alex Landi. 8 p.m. ABC

Young Sheldon This newly returned “Big Bang Theory” spinoff/prequel settles back into its regular time slot. Iain Armitage stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom The Allison Janney-Anna Faris sitcom also returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The procedural drama launches its 20th season with a two-hour premiere. Mariska Hargitay stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina look back on their careers as house-flippers on a new episode of the real estate-themed reality series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Murphy Brown Candice Bergen returns to her Emmy-winning role as the titular television journalist when this hit sitcom relaunches two decades after it left the air. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) weighs offers from competing firms as this mystery drama returns for a fourth season. 10 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. A major earthquake rocks Los Angeles on the action drama’s sophomore-season premiere. With Shemar Moore. 10:05 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Kavanaugh hearing Various broadcast and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, beginning at 7 a.m.

MOVIES

Black Orpheus The closing day of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong series “The Black Experience on Film” includes this fantastical 1959 romance set against the backdrop of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. 8:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning IMF managing director Christine Lagarde; Candice Bergen and Faith Ford (“Murphy Brown”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kevin Hart; Today Food with Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alexander Skarsgard (“Hold the Dark”); deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff; Rams cheerleaders and mascot; former NFL player Pastor Miles McPherson; tech expert Dr. Gadget: tech expert. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Kassy Alia, founder of the nonprofit Serve & Connect. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart; Faith Ford. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View America Ferrera. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show David Alan Grier; Hot Topics and Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A surgeon gets away with killing and paralyzing patients; one of his former patients speaks out. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Shanola Hampton and Stevey Howey (“Shameless”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Cancer; viral superstar Sancho the therapy dog; refrigerator hacks. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Omar Epps. noon KCOP

The Talk Faith Ford; guest co-host Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Saweetie; Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”). 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Tim Allen; celebrity stylist Joe Zee. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Kate Beckinsale; Dr. Travis Stork. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A teen plays video games 24/7 to keep his mind from his family’s troubles. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lady Gaga; a man who rescued six dogs during Hurricane Florence. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Record producer Bill Bentley. 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah America Ferrera. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jim Gaffigan; Seann William Scott. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Bridges; Cedric the Entertainer; journalist Mark Leibovich. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jay Ellis; T.I. and Yo Gotti perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Damon Wayans Jr.; Gina Rodriguez; comic Mark Normand. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Mary Lynn Rajskub; comic Zainab Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”); Rupert Grint (“Snatch”); William Elliott Whitmore performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers. 3 p.m. FSN

Football The Rams host the Minnesota Vikings. 5 p.m. Fox

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 23 - 29, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

