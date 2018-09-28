Friday's TV highlights: 'Blue Bloods' on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) returns to the Phoenix Foundation after his buddy Jack (George Eads) is targeted by a murderous dictator in the drama’s season premiere. 8 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing This previously canceled ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen switches networks for its revival, with much of the original cast intact. Nancy Travis and Amanda Fuller are among the returnees. 8 p.m. Fox
The Cool Kids Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier and “Will & Grace’s” Leslie Jordan star in this new sitcom set in a retirement community. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) goes to extreme lengths to find those responsible for the murder of his CIA agent friend in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS
Hell’s Kitchen The culinary competition hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay returns for another go-round. 9 p.m. Fox
Art in the Twenty-First Century A new episode checks out the art scene up in the Bay Area. 9 p.m. KOCE
Wynonna Earp This western/horror mashup starring Melanie Scrofano ends its third season with back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Blue Bloods The police drama starring Tom Selleck launches a ninth season; with Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan and guest star Lou Diamond Phillips. 10 p.m. CBS
Outcast The supernatural drama about a West Virginia town plagued by demonic possession ends its second season. Patrick Fugit and C. Thomas Howell star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
VICE One year after the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Isobel Yeung explores the “gray area” of consent and seeks answers to uncomfortable questions in this new episode of the news magazine series. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Truth & Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost This new documentary special recalls cult leader Jim Jones, his so-called Peoples Temple, and the shocking mass murder/suicide at the group’s compound in the jungle in Guyana in 1978. 8 p.m. ABC
The President vs. the Press: Battle in the Briefing Room Randi Kaye hosts this “CNN Special Report” exploring the Trump administration’s often contentious relationship with the news media. 8 p.m. CNN
The Hispanic Heritage Awards Break-dancing legend Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón and reggaeton singer Karol G are among the honorees at this year’s ceremony in Washington D.C. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Key Largo Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson and Lauren Bacall head the cast of director John Huston's 1948 film noir set in a rundown hotel in Florida; Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor also star. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Erivo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Leslie Jordan and Martin Mull (“The Cool Kids”); Samantha Harris (“Your Healthiest Healthy”); Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”); Heather Perry, Klatch Coffee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Lester Holt; Andrea Canning; Keith Morrison; Dennis Murphy. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”); Brynn Elliott. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ricky Gervais. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma and Papoose (“Meet the Mackies”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show How to pick the best dentist and avoid getting unnecessary treatments. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Israel and Adrienne Houghton perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Face shingles; weight loss; a new dating trend; a shoe-polish hack; a new way to determine obesity. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Damon Wayans Jr.; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kevin Hart (“Night School”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Alan Alda; Max Lugavere (“Genius Foods”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman has been arrested numerous times, including once for assaulting her sister with a butcher knife. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kobe Bryant; Logic and Ryan Tedder perform; season 15 “So You Think You Can Dance” top 10 perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings: Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Molly Ball, Time; Mark Landler, the New York Times(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Steve Bannon; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Max Brooks; Evelyn Farkas; April Ryan. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Congressional candidate Young Kim (R-Calif. 29th); Congressional candidate Gil Cisneros (R-Calif. 29th). Gloria Allred; Brian Goldsmith; Shawn Steel, RNC.(N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Giamatti; Common; magician Shin Lim. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kristen Bell; Nik Dodani. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College football The UCLA Bruins play Colorado. 6 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
