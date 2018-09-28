Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Phantom Thread' on HBO

SERIES
Elizabeth I As Elizabeth (Lily Cole) reaches 60, she falls for the flattery of the Earl of Essex (Charlie Clements) in the finale of the three-part miniseries presented by historians Suzannah Lipscomb and Dan Jones. 7 p.m. OVA
Saturday Night Live Adam Driver is guest host and Kanye West performs in the season premiere of the venerable late-night sketch comedy show. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Phantom Thread In what he says is his final role before retirement, Daniel Day-Lewis earned an Oscar nomination as lead actor for his performance as a neurotic fashion designer haunted by the death of his mother. Paul Thomas Anderson directs. Lesley Manville and Vicki Krieps also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer assume the roles of reluctant spy partners Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin in the big-screen version of the classic 1960s TV series, which starred Robert Vaughn and David McCallum. Alicia Vikander and Hugh Grant also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Lights Out David F. Sandberg made his directorial debut with this 2016 chiller, which he adapted from his short film. Maria Bello stars as a mentally ill woman whose life is complicated by a supernatural entity that emerges when the lights are out, terrorizing anyone nearby. Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia and Billy Burke also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) Panel: Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); Nina Turner; Linda Chavez; Carrie Severino. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Ted Turner discusses his battle with a progressive brain disease. Balloon artists; Amy Poehler and Alan Zweibel (documentary “Love, Gilda”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Denzel Washington, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and America National Youth of the Year Malachi Haynes. Panel: Brit Hume; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Kim Strassel; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. FNC, 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S./Iranian relations: Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran. Mexican migration to the U.S.; banning the burqa; European and New Zealand immigration; longevity: Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Federation; Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico; Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia. Russian aggression: Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii); Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Panel: Alex Castellanos; Amanda Carpenter; Karen Finney; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams, Fox News. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Susan Glasser; Jessica Valenti, Medium; David Gergen; Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union; Jeff Greenfield. Katie Couric recalls her famous Sarah Palin interview. TV’s premiere week includes “Murphy Brown” and “SNL”: Lorraine Ali, Los Angeles Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski; Martha MacCallum; Brit Hume; Mollie Hemingway; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
Meet the Press (Pre-empted on NBC) 3 p.m. MSNBC
60 Minutes (Season premiere) Investigating the origins of the opioid epidemic; musician Paul McCartney. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football College Football: USC visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2. Also: Arkansas vs Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Kansas, 9 a.m. FSN; Central Michigan at Michigan State, 9 a.m. FS1; Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. FSPrime; Syracuse at Clemson, 9 a.m. KABC; Virginia at North Carolina State, 9 a.m. KDOC; Baylor at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. KABC; Florida State at Louisville, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Rice at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. FSPrime; Tennessee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m. KCBS; Michigan at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m. KTTV; Florida at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. KNBC; Ohio State at Penn State, 4:37 p.m. KABC; BYU at Washington, 5:30 p.m. KTTV; Mississippi at LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oregon at California, 7:30 p.m. FS1; Texas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. FS1.. Syracuse at Clemson Unbeaten ACC Atlantic teams collide when the Orange visit the Tigers. Syracuse has won its first four games for the first time since 1991, and No. 3 Clemson is seeking revenge for its lone 2017 regular season loss: 27-24 at Syracuse's Carrier Dome. (N) (Live) (3 hrs.) College Football, 9 a.m. ABC
MLS Soccer Vancouver Whitecaps visit LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. SPST
NHL Preseason Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings in their final matchup before the regular season begins, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
