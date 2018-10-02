Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Lethal Weapon' on Fox

SERIES
NCIS After a Navy lieutenant is found slain in his hot tub, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team discover that the victim lived in a peculiar neighborhood with no shortage of potential suspects. Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars Blue Man Group joins the dancers for the opening performance, and Boyz II Men also performs in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great American Read Books featured in this new episode include “A Game of Thrones,” “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “And Then There Were None,” “Beloved,” “Gone Girl,” “Frankenstein,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Moby-Dick” and “The Stand.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI After eight people are fatally poisoned at a deli in New York City, special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) trace the crime to an unlikely culprit in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The family gathers to support Kevin (Justin Hartley) at his movie premiere in this new episode. Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Exhausted from their journey, Talon, Garret and Janzo (Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai-Barochia) are shocked to find the Outpost very different from how it was when they left, in the season finale. 9 p.m. KTLA
Lethal Weapon New partners Murtaugh and Cole (Damon Wayans, Seann William Scott) try to find a comfortable rhythm together as they investigate the killing of a finance detective. Maggie Lawson and Shay Rudolph guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline This new episode titled “Trump’s Showdown” documents various investigations involving Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency and the White House’s tense relationships with the FBI and the Department of Justice. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
NCIS: New Orleans With Pride (Scott Bakula) sidelined by his recent injuries, the team is joined by special agent Khoury (new series regular Necar Zadegan) as they pursue a former IRA bombmaker who has landed in the Big Easy. Shanley Caswell continues her recurring guest role. Carlos Gomez and Tim Griffin also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Grylls in an adventure-filled excursion in Kenya. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Wrecked Barricaded in the mansion and surrounded by the rich, the survivors mount one last attempt to escape Declan’s (Jonno Roberts) island. Zach Cregger, Asif Ali, Brian Sacca, Ally Maki, Jessica Lowe, Rhys Darby, Will Greenberg and Brooke Dillman star in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Eric McCormack and Debra Messing; Claire Foy; Rory Feek. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gisele Bündchen; Molly Shannon; Anthony Ramos; Jessie James Decker; Ben and Erin Napier. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Photographer Rachel Callander; Scott Rogowsky (“HQ Trivia”); dermatologist Stefani Kappel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Douglas Segal. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Claire Foy (“First Man”); Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Illeana Douglas; Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jeff Lewis (“Flipping Out”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show “Juuling” (e-cigarette use) is becoming an epidemic in schools around the country; CBD (cannabidiol) oil. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tanika Ray (“Extra”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Eating only once a day; kindergartners learn the dangers of opioids. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Anna Faris; Nancy O’Dell; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi (“Shahs of Sunset”), Brooke Burke. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Vivica A. Fox (“Face the Truth”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her marriage is in shambles because her family has been targeted by “hackers.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”); Justin Hartley. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lester Holt. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Pete Holmes; Ted Alexandro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Claire Foy; Chelsea Clinton; Lil Wayne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eva Longoria; Damon Wayans Jr.; Steve Kornacki. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Riz Ahmed; Minnie Driver; Phosphorescent performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Eric McCormack; Sean Casey and Kevin Millar; Amanda Litman; Daxx Nielsen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Aquilo performs; Sam Morril. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
