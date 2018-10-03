Wednesday's TV highlights: Three-series Chicago-set crossover on NBC

SERIES
Chicago Fire A three-series crossover event among NBC’s dramas set in Chicago opens with the team at Firehouse 51 trying to find a way to save victims trapped on the top floors of a 15-story apartment complex where a blaze rages out of control. Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker and Taylor Kinney star. 8 p.m.
Chicago Med NBC’s crossover event continues as an overflow of patients from the apartment blaze hits the hospital. Colin Donnell, Nick Gehlfuss and Jesse Lee Soffer star. 9 p.m.
Chicago P.D. Detectives search for the cause and the culprit behind the deadly apartment fire as NBC’s crossover event concludes. Jason Beghe, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Tracy Spiridakos star. 10 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) manages to turn the law to her advantage and gets back in the game, then decides it’s time to play her trump card. The company counters with a new offer, leaving the plaintiffs to consider whether what is on the table is enough to settle. Peter Mooney also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) girlfriend (Rowan Blanchard) is back from her summer at New York University and seems like a different person in this new episode of the period comedy. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) learn how difficult it can be to launch a new artist without the resources of major record company behind them as they try to capitalize on the talents of Treasure (guest star Kaitlynn Simone) in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
SEAL Team After the American crew on an oil platform is captured by armed militants, Jason (David Boreanaz) and the members of his Bravo team launch a dangerous hostage rescue mission in the Gulf of Guinea in the season premiere of the action series. Michael Irby guest stars with series regulars Max Theieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Jessica Pare. 9 p.m. CBS
Modern Family Haley (Sarah Hyland) turns to Mitchell and Cameron (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) for relationship advice while Gloria (Sofía Vergara) suspects Manny (Rico Rodriguez) has made up a Canadian girlfriend in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Mateo (William Levy) pulls a shocking stunt to reveal Star’s (Jude Demorest) pregnancy, and social media goes wild. Brittany O’Grady and Queen Latifah also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Criminal Minds Reid and Garcia (Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness) are kidnapped by serial killer Benjamin Merva (guest star Michael Hogan) in the season premiere of this long-running crime drama. James Urbaniak and Stafford Douglas also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Big Food Truck Tip Host Andrew Zimmern visits the Gateway, Salt Lake City's top outdoor shopping center in the first of two new episodes. He then closes the season in Charleston, S.C. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rod Stewart; Drew and Jonathan Scott; Richard Engel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bradley Cooper; Sam Elliott; “Dancing With the Stars”; Mashonda Tifrere; Alicia Keys; Swizz Beatz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mammogram truck: oncologist Lisa Curcio. Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”); author-chef: David George Gordon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Kassy Alia, Serve & Connect. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Constance Wu; astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Danielle Staub (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Pancreatic cancer; at-home DNA tests wreak havoc with families when shocking truths are revealed. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Shirt to reduce pain and improve sleep; device for washboard abs and a butt lift in just 30 minutes. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Daniel Henney, Joe Mantegna and Aisha Tyler (“Criminal Minds”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Haters; Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord (“Young Sheldon”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chris Harrison (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”); Hilaria Baldwin; Bob Harper. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman searches the streets for her homeless, heroin-addicted boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Dornan (“My Dinner With Hervé”); Busy Philipps. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Conor McGregor, MMA; Brian Posehn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bradley Cooper; Kathryn Hahn; Jim James performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Kroll; Jodie Whittaker; Cat Power performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Gosling; Dana White, UFC. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Bridges; Jenny Slate; Arctic Monkeys. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Molly Shannon; Constance Wu; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats; Daxx Nielsen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Finn Jones; Flora Cash performs; Madison Iseman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Oakland Athletics visit the New York Yankees in the American League wild card game, 5 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
