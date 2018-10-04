Advertisement

Thursday’s TV highlights: 'Murphy Brown' on CBS

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 03, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Joe Regalbuto, left, Candice Bergen and Faith Ford in "Murphy Brown" on CBS. (David Giesbrecht / CBS)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Bernadette and Howard (Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg) aren’t happy when Stuart (Kevin Sussman) starts bringing his new girlfriend (Lauren Lapkus) home. Also, Leonard and Penny (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco) talk about starting a family in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) suffer the consequences for their actions in last season’s finale, as they return to their jobs after their suspensions and prepare themselves for brutal teasing in the season premiere of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) treats a patent who claims to be an excellent matchmaker, while another patient, who appears to be drunk, gets a rise out of Richard (James Pickens Jr.), but also presents him with a legitimate medical puzzle to solve. Kim Raver also stars, with guest stars Greg Germann and Chris Carmack. 8 p.m. ABC

The Good Place Intent on wrecking Michael’s (Ted Danson) plans, Trevor (Adam Scott) shows up on Earth to join Chidi’s (William Jackson Harper) study and annoy the gang into breaking up. Kristen Bell also stars in this new episode of the popular comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) mother (Zoe Perry) has a crisis of faith triggered by a tragedy in the community in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Christy (Anna Faris) feels confident that she’s got her gambling problem under control and is ready to quit in Gamblers Anonymous, but Bonnie (Allison Janney) is not so sure. Charlie Robinson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sam McMurray and Susan Ruttan also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace In the season premiere, Grace (Debra Messing) has an accidental run-in with a curmudgeon she follows on Twitter, and it could lead to romance. Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Station 19 The second season of this “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff picks up where the first ended, with the firefighters battling a raging skyscraper inferno. Miguel Sandoval, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George star, with guest star Boris Kodjoe. 9 p.m. ABC

Murphy Brown After decades of Murphy (Candice Bergen) being banned from the White House, the team devises an elaborate ruse to sneak her into a press briefing in this new episode of the rebooted political comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

I Feel Bad Emet (Sarayu Blue) is tired of other people getting perks at her kids’ school, in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit When a 10-year-old girl who was taken from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border ends up in a sex-trafficking ring in New York, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) fights to reunite her with her mother in this new episode of the long-running procedural drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Beat Bobby Flay TV personality Jesse Palmer, Food Network’s Eddie Jackson, Frank “The Bull” Terzoli and John Patterson compete in the season finale. 10 p.m. Food Network

Get Shorty A new development from the FBI throws Miles (Chris O’Dowd) into survival mode. Carolyn Dodd and Ray Romano also star in this new episode. 11:50 p.m. EPIX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Loretta Lynn; Ted Danson (“The Good Place”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Sandra Lee (“RX: Early Detection. A Cancer Journey”); Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. King Vader; Nicole Ari Parker (“Empire”); Sinbad (“Rel”); Pastor Miles McPherson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Epilepsy Foundation: John O’Hurley. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Williams (“Venom”); Common (“The Hate U Give”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Andrea “Drea” Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sandra Lee (“RX: Early Detection. A Cancer Journey”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Nancy Grace investigates a TV reality show doctor accused of sexual assault; a woman escaped a cult. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Model Tess Holliday. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Pasta and weight loss; a bizarre practice to get better sleep; an anti-aging powerhouse antioxidant. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Andrew Dice Clay; Anjelica Huston. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Siblings; the mother of Indianapolis Colts player Tarell Basham. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Cake Boss Buddy Valastro; D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Parents say their daughter is living a life of crime. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Savannah Guthrie (“Today”); LeBron James and Channing Tatum (“Smallfoot”); Jungle performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Riz Ahmed. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Deon Cole. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; model Gisele Bündchen; Quavo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lady Gaga. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Lena Dunham; Frank Grillo; Young the Giant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Beth Behrs; Taran Killam; Boy George performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Meredith Hagner; Alex Ross; Daxx Nielsen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Bruce Campbell; American Aquarium performs; Simon Gibson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football Indianapolis Colts visit the New England Patriots. 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

