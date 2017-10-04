Thursday's TV highlights: 'Ghost Wars' on Syfy

SERIES

Superstore As a memorial service is staged, Mateo and Cheyenne (Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom) try to use the tragedy to their advantage to skip work, while Amy (America Ferrera) has concerns about Dina (Lauren Ash), and Jonah (Ben Feldman) is curious about Garrett (Colton Dunn). 8 p.m. NBC

Grey's Anatomy Bailey (Chandra Wilson, who directs this episode) is unsettled by a new arrival at the hospital, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a similar experience when someone she knows resurfaces as a patient. Abigail Spencer and Greg Germann guest star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Gordon (Ben McKenzie) is in Miami, trying to secure Carmine Falcone’s (guest star John Doman) help against Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), then Falcone’s daughter (Crystal Reed) follows Gordon back to Gotham in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Good Place Michael’s (Ted Danson) new approach could mean fresh complications for those under his observation, so Eleanor (Kristen Bell) collaborates with Chidi, Tahani and Jason (William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto) to find new tactics in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Will and Jack (Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes) make a concentrated effort at finding dates in this new episode. Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Scandal What’s already known to be the final season of this drama begins as Mellie (Bellamy Young) starts the second 100 days of her presidential term and Olivia (Kerry Washington) furnishes the behind-the-scenes brainpower. Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn and Jeff Perry also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway The designers must create an on-the-go look for friends and family of the show's crew, but accusations of cheating cloud the results of a contentious runway. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) and Mohamad (Trezzo Mahoro) search for Dylan (Hannah Cheramy) as the citadel collapses in the season premiere of the vampire series. 9 p.m. Syfy

The Orville When the Orville crew helps another spaceship, Ed (MacFarlane) becomes interested in the other ship’s captain (Charlize Theron), which worries Kelly (Adrianne Palicki). 9 p.m. Fox

Great News Inspired by Diana (Tina Fey), Katie (Briga Heelan) tries to be executive producer for the day, but soon learns that Greg (Adam Campbell) has it much harder than she realized. Andrea Martin, Nicole Richie and John Michael Higgins also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Chicago Fire Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) seeks the reason for the school fire, and Severide and Casey (Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer) feel the pressure as they investigate. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder A former client reminds Annalise (Viola Davis) of earlier times as she tries to move ahead personally in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Real Estate Wars This new unscripted series follows a heated competition between two rival real-estate firms in Orange County. 10 p.m. Bravo

Ghost Wars This offbeat new paranormal action series is set in a remote Alaska town where a troubled medium (Avan Jogia) decides it’s time to venture elsewhere, when an earthquake rocks the area, unleashing a malignant force. Vincent D’Onofrio, Kim Coates, Meat Loaf and Kristin Lehman also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

I Love Kellie Pickler Kellie and Kyle encounter adventure in Alaska, where they try dog sledding, sample eccentric local cuisine and take a dip in the icy waters of a glacier in the season finale. 11 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bob Harper; Ching-He Huang; Demi Lovato performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kerry Washington; Judith Light. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Valerie Harper; Boyd Tinsley and Crystal Garden perfor; Nnamdi Asomugha and Allyson Felix; Caroline Fleming (“Cook Yourself Happy”); Christina Milian (“90’s House”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today The 104-year-old veteran featured in “Settle for More.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”); Anna Camp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kerry Washington. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Russell Brand. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sterling K. Brown; Roselyn Sanchez; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The latest on the gunman behind the Las Vegas mass shooting. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV