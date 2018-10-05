Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Grammy Salute to Music Legends' on 'Great Performances' and more

By Matt Cooper
Oct 04, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Neil Diamond is among the music stars feted on a new "Great Performances" on KOCE. (Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)

SERIES

MacGyver Jack (George Eads) receives an emergency distress call from an old Delta buddy who has been falsely accused of terrorism in this new episode. With Lucas Till. 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in the season finale include Chris Funk, Murray SawChuck, Spidey and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat This sitcom starring Randall Park and “Crazy Rich Asians’” Constance Wu is back for a fifth season. Former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper and “Family Matters’” Jaleel “Urkel” White guest star. 8 p.m. ABC

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) travels to England to confront her estranged father (Monty Python’s John Cleese) in the sitcom’s Season 3 premiere. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) is in no mood to celebrate her birthday in the new episode “Margaret Turns 65.” 8:30 p.m. Fox

Great Performances Queen, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner, “Star Wars” composer John Williams and New Orleans funk band the Meters are feted as part of a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2018.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Z Nation “The Walking Dead’s” Katy O’Brian joins the cast of this post-apocalyptic action-horror-comedy as it begins Season 5. 9 p.m. Syfy

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) must confront her family’s legacy as in this action horror series’ Season 3 opener. 10 p.m. Syfy

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... Devin Field and Emmy Blotnick are the featured comics as this stand-up showcase returns with back-to-back new episodes. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Unprotected Sets The inaugural installment of this new stand-up comedy showcase features actress-comic Zainab Johnson. 11 p.m. Epix

SPECIALS

Zombies Halloween Cast Party The stars of the 2018 TV-movie musical reunite for fun and games in this new special. 8:30 p.m. Disney Channel

MOVIES

Close Encounters of the Third Kind An Indiana lineman (Richard Dreyfuss) and others make contact with extraterrestrials in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster 1977 sci-fi fable. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Al Roker; Rita Wilson performs; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Helen Hunt; Anita Cochran performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Guitarist and author Steve Lukather; L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell; TV producer Ashley Colburn. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit; Joy Bauer. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Tom Selleck; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry and Minyon Moore (“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Mario performs; comic Ali Wentworth; criminal justice expert Dr. Darrin Porcher. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Dangers of fiery hot chips and cheese snacks; Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Keith David (“Greenleaf”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Tonsillectomy complication; recipes for people on a budget; earwax removal video; squash; mom hack. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma and Papoose (VH1’s “Meet the Mackies”). noon KCOP

The Talk Tracee Ellis Ross; guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Fashion model Tess Holliday. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Job interviews; Carrie Keagan (“Up Close With Carrie Keagan”); Dr. V. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”); Tiffani Thiessen; beer-cheese soup. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man says his mother is unstable and conspired with his exes to file false charges against him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights from Season 16 include visits from Cher, Nicki Minaj, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week The FBI report into sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin; Jeff Bridges; former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.); journalist Soledad O’Brien; commentator Andrew Sullivan. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson L.A. Times owner/bio-tech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong; LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin; attorney Anahita Sedaghatfar; comedian Rod Man. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Ruffalo; rapper Travis Scott; comic Jaboukie Young-White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ellie Kemper; Sam Elliott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Riz Ahmed; Brad Garrett; Avril Lavigne performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Hayley Atwell; Snow Patrol performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Hart; Kristen Bell; Hari Nef. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Rob Riggle; Aquilo performs; director Terence Nance. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS. 6:30 p.m. FS1

