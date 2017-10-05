Friday's TV highlights: 'Marvel's Inhumans' on ABC

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and the team try to locate Riley (Tristin Mays) after she disappears while on her first solo mission. George Eads also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Once Upon a Time As the fantasy-drama series returns for its seventh season Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) is now an adult, and he and his daughter (Alison Fernandez) set out on a new quest to try to ensure that good wins out over evil. Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue are among the actors who also return. Gabrielle Anwar joins the cast. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs have some notable guests to serve –including Joe Mantegna, Jordin Sparks, Keith Sweat and French Stewart – in this new episode of Gordon Ramsay’s cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Don’t Be Tardy … Kroy Biermann is taking a break from football to be a full-time dad and help his wife with their six kids as the unscripted series returns for a new season with two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Bravo

Marvel’s Inhumans Separated by Maximus’ (Iwan Rheon) move, the Inhumans try to reunite while staying wary of humans. Anson Mount and Serinda Swan also star with guest star Henry Ian Cusick. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The new performance documentary “Havana Time Machine” profiles the evolving cultural scene in Cuba, with Raul Malo. 9 p.m. KOCE

Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode examines the shocking 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino that left 14 people dead and 22 others seriously injured. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation Aided by Dr. Teller (guest star Frank Boyd), Warren and Murphy (Kellita Smith, Keith Allan) escape Zona, and then rescues Addy (Anastasia Baranova) and little Lucy from their captors. 9 p.m. Syfy

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri runs into a few old friends in this new episode as he visits an off-the-chain pizza place in Flagstaff, Ariz., a seafood restaurant in Fairhope, Alaska, a unique burger joint in Palm Springs; and barbecue in Temecula. 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) is ordered to attend a parade honoring a man who conspired in a bombing against the police, while Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigates the return of a teen who suspiciously disappeared 13 years ago in this new episode of the police family drama. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 ABC News presents a minute by minute account of how lives converged, were upended and changed forever when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas. 10 p.m. ABC

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus George Jones and Tammy Wynette are featured in this new episode of the live action/animated series (Part 1 of 2). 10 p.m. Cinemax

Room 104 Natalie Morgan and Keta Meggett guest star as mixed martial arts fighters who work together on a scheme to ensure a bigger payday for both of them in an upcoming bout. Stephen Rannazzisi and J. Claude Deering co-star in this new episode. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Hispanic Heritage Awards Marking its fourth yearly telecast on PBS, the 30th annual event, a highlight of Hispanic Heritage Month, honors celebrities, and individuals from fields including education and politics. Recipients include actor Gael Garcia Bernal, singer-songwriter-actor Luis Fonsi, the Latin Recording Academy of Arts & Sciences, and the immigrants collectively known as “Dreamers.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tea Leoni and Morgan Freeman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “This Is Us” couple; Diahann Carroll; Bob Harper. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rebecca Ferguson and Michael Fassbender; Luke Bryan; Alfonso Ribeiro; Anne Burrell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater, football preview; Nick Lachey (“Dancing With the Stars”); Ileane Douglas: (“Trailblazing Women in Film”); Christina Milian (“90’s House”); producer Harvey Levin (“Objectified”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Morgan Freeman. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Winslet (“The Mountain Between Us”); Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Taraji P. Henson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Marc Lamont Hill; Ali Wentworth; Ashleigh Banfield; Milly Almodovar. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nia Long; Roselyn Sanchez; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC discusses her health issues; celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Testing lipstick that won’t budge; a beauty blogger’s secret disorder; putting menopause on pause. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Eric Dane (“The Last Ship”); Craig Robinson (“Ghosted”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Queen Latifah (“Star”); Ledisi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Regis Philbin; chef Richard Blais; Mark Feuerstein. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Gosling; humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico: Ricky Martin; Usher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Keyshia Cole; Idris Elba. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The Las Vegas mass shooting; how to prevent mass shootings; proposals to ban "bump stocks" used by the shooter; prospects for new gun control legislation; President Trump's Puerto Rico visit: Eli Stokols, the Wall Street Journal; Erica Werner, the Associated Press; Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Reid Wilson, the Hill. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE