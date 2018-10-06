Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Foreigner,' 'Flight of the Conchords' and more

SERIES
My Cat From Hell A hyperactive cat named Stella poses a threat to a toddler in the home in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Rapper, actor and comic Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) serves as the guest host, and rapper Travis Scott performs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Ghost Adventures A new four-part Halloween-friendly episode follows the crew as it explores thr port city of Astoria, Oregon’s infamous Shanghai tunnels. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London New Zealand-bred musical comedians Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement entertain their sold-out audience with new songs and old favorites in this concert special from the Eventim Apollo theater in London, England. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
You Might Be the Killer Two alums of Joss Whedon shows, “Dollhouse’s” Fran Kranz and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” Alyson Hannigan, star in this sendup of summer-camp slasher flicks. 7 p.m. Syfy
A Mother’s Worst Fear The daughter of a former hostage negotiator is kidnapped by a deranged individual with an ax to grind in this new thriller starring Katrina Begin and Joey Lawrence. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Game Night John Francis Daley (“Freaks and Geeks”) co-directed this pitch-black comedy about some friends whose regular game night goes off the rails when one in their group gets kidnapped by apparent burglars. With Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler and “Dexter’s” Michael C. Hall. 8:15 p.m. and 2 a.m. HBO
Falling for You Taylor Cole (“Salvation”) and Tyler Hines (“unREAL”) star in this new romance about a radio station manager in a small New England town who makes a love connection with a visiting businessman. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Foreigner Martial-arts superstar Jackie Chan plays a grieving father who launches a one-man war against those responsible for his daughter’s death in a terrorist bombing in this 2017 action thriller. Pierce Brosnan also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
No Escape Room A father and daughter fight to survive when a small-town attraction turns out to have a darker purpose in this new terror tale; with Jeni Ross. 9 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The growing use of electronic cigarettes; former Journey front man Steve Perry; Kerry Washington; New York Post gossip columnist Cindy Adams; architect Charles Renfro. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia, Iran, China, the relationship between America and the rest of the world, press freedoms in the Trump era: Former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Gen. Colin Powell. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Signs of bias in Kavanaugh coverage; President Trump’s treatment of reporters; the New York Times’ investigation into Trump’s tax schemes; Saudi columnist gone missing; using the courts to fight “fake news.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Author John Green’s struggle with OCD; chef Massimo Bottura of Modena, Italy. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Cleveland Indians play the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox in American League division-series action. 1:30 and 5 p.m. TBS
College football The UCLA Bruins host Washington. 4:30 p.m. Fox
Hockey The Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes. 6 p.m. FSN2
Preseason basketball The Clippers play the Lakers. 7 p.m. SportsNet
Formula 1 The Honda Japanese Grand Prix takes place in Suzuka City, Japan. 10 p.m. ESPN2
