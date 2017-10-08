Monday's TV highlights: 'The Good Doctor' on ABC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Amy (Mayim Bialik) records Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking in his sleep, revealing his high stress level over their wedding date, while Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman) vie for the affection of Bernadette’s (Melissa Rauch) new co-worker (guest star Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Auditions continue as vocalists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl With Mon-el gone, Kara (Melissa Benoist) fully channels herself into being Supergirl as National City faces more danger. Chyler Leigh, Floriana Lima, Katie McGrath and Jeremy Jordan also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA
9JKL A one-night stand turns into something potentially more lasting for Josh (Mark Feuerstein) when the woman (guest star Mouzam Makkar) connects with Josh’s parents (Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould). 8:30 p.m. CBS
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) becomes obsessed with finding out if Sara (Mary-Charles Jones) has a boyfriend she hasn’t revealed. Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright and James DiGiacomo also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Valor When a top-secret mission in Somalia goes awry, only two team members (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) make it back but soon learn that a missing teammate is held captive, in this new action series. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted The result of Blink (Jamie Chung) overdoing it with her powers puts her into shock, and Caitlin and Eclipse (Amy Acker, Sean Teale) seek a serum that will cure her. Sharon Gless and Garret Dillahunt guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Me, Myself & I Young Alex (Jack Dylan Grazer) gets a lesson in how far he should or shouldn’t go to win a girl’s heart. Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion A pregnant deer is injured by poachers, leaving Walter (Elyes Gabel) and his team to try to save the animal and its fetus by building a re-creation of its womb. Reiko Aylesworth reprises her recurring guest role in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave An arms dealer’s (guest star Andrew Howard) imminent visit to Mexico prompts Patricia (Anne Heche) to order a mission to take down his operation in this new episode. Mike Vogel and Sofia Pernas also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Communication between Shaun and Claire (Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas) is essential but difficult, as they try to get an organ back to the hospital in time. Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
POV While the residents of the Faroe Islands long have pursued the practice of whale hunting, several factors now impacting that tradition are examined in the documentary “The Islands and the Whales.” 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library After spending 111 weeks on the New York Times middle-grade best seller list, Chris Grabenstein’s award-winning children’s novel gets an engaging TV movie adaptation directed by Scott McAboy. Russell Roberts, Breanna Yde and Casey Simpson star in this 2017 adventure. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Three Hikers British actress Natalie Avital made her debut as a director with this 2015 documentary that revisits an incident from 2009 when American civilians Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Joshua Fattal hiking through Kurdistan were captured on the border between Iran and Iraq and held by the Iranian government for two years. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Filmmaker Tyler Perry; Ed Asner. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Angelica Hale (“America’s Got Talent”); Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”); Grant Show (“Dynasty”); Neon Trees. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jason Ritter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kunal Nayyar; Carrie Ann Inaba; Natalie Morales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The coconut oil debate; a new way to measure your health that may make your bathroom scale obsolete. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Woman’s skin rash led to a shocking diagnosis; saving money at the supermarket; body brokering. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Toni Braxton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Donnie Wahlberg; Jenny McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson; Oz Pearlman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harrison Ford (“Blade Runner 2049”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Guns; author Catherine Mayer. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Lea Michele; Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jackie Chan; Tig Notaro; Bob Schieffer; Trombone Shorty. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Bridges; David Boreanaz; Liam Gallagher performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cory Booker; Mackenzie Davis; Phoenix performs; Joe Russo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Oct. 8 - 14, 2017 in PDF format