Monday's TV highlights: 'The Good Doctor' on ABC

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Amy (Mayim Bialik) records Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking in his sleep, revealing his high stress level over their wedding date, while Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman) vie for the affection of Bernadette’s (Melissa Rauch) new co-worker (guest star Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Auditions continue as vocalists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl With Mon-el gone, Kara (Melissa Benoist) fully channels herself into being Supergirl as National City faces more danger. Chyler Leigh, Floriana Lima, Katie McGrath and Jeremy Jordan also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA

9JKL A one-night stand turns into something potentially more lasting for Josh (Mark Feuerstein) when the woman (guest star Mouzam Makkar) connects with Josh’s parents (Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) becomes obsessed with finding out if Sara (Mary-Charles Jones) has a boyfriend she hasn’t revealed. Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright and James DiGiacomo also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Valor When a top-secret mission in Somalia goes awry, only two team members (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr) make it back but soon learn that a missing teammate is held captive, in this new action series. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted The result of Blink (Jamie Chung) overdoing it with her powers puts her into shock, and Caitlin and Eclipse (Amy Acker, Sean Teale) seek a serum that will cure her. Sharon Gless and Garret Dillahunt guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Me, Myself & I Young Alex (Jack Dylan Grazer) gets a lesson in how far he should or shouldn’t go to win a girl’s heart. Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion A pregnant deer is injured by poachers, leaving Walter (Elyes Gabel) and his team to try to save the animal and its fetus by building a re-creation of its womb. Reiko Aylesworth reprises her recurring guest role in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave An arms dealer’s (guest star Andrew Howard) imminent visit to Mexico prompts Patricia (Anne Heche) to order a mission to take down his operation in this new episode. Mike Vogel and Sofia Pernas also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Communication between Shaun and Claire (Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas) is essential but difficult, as they try to get an organ back to the hospital in time. Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

POV While the residents of the Faroe Islands long have pursued the practice of whale hunting, several factors now impacting that tradition are examined in the documentary “The Islands and the Whales.” 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library After spending 111 weeks on the New York Times middle-grade best seller list, Chris Grabenstein’s award-winning children’s novel gets an engaging TV movie adaptation directed by Scott McAboy. Russell Roberts, Breanna Yde and Casey Simpson star in this 2017 adventure. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Three Hikers British actress Natalie Avital made her debut as a director with this 2015 documentary that revisits an incident from 2009 when American civilians Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Joshua Fattal hiking through Kurdistan were captured on the border between Iran and Iraq and held by the Iranian government for two years. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Filmmaker Tyler Perry; Ed Asner. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann; Angelica Hale (“America’s Got Talent”); Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”); Grant Show (“Dynasty”); Neon Trees. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jason Ritter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC