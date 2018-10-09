Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Flash' on the CW

SERIES
Carter Harley (Jerry O’Connell) discovers a new clue in the case of his mother’s death in the season finale of the Canadian mystery. Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Kristian Bruun also star. 7 p.m. WGN America
NCIS One of the team members is starstruck during an investigation of an explosion outside the home of a Navy petty officer (guest star Cameron Radice), who is married to a reality TV star (guest star Tara Holt). Mark Harmon, Rocky Carroll and Sean Murray star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash When an unexpected guest from the future (Jessica Parker Kennedy) appears at their home, Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) must figure out how to get her back without disrupting the timeline. Danielle Panabaker also stars in the season premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted Polaris’ (Emma Dumont) baby contracts a deadly illness that the Inner Circle can’t cure in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
SoCal Connected The season premiere of this locally produced news magazine looks at various newsrooms in Southern California, with a special focus on the L.A. Times and its new owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. 8 p.m. KCET
The Great American Read Books highlighted in this new episode include “Americanah,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Call of the Wild,” “Gilead,” “The Godfather,” “Gone With the Wind,” The Great Gatsby,” “The Joy Luck Club,” “Little Women” and “Looking for Alaska.” 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) join the team investigating the killings of 18 young women in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The family supports Kate (Chrissy Metz) as she undergoes a medical procedure in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) goes to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) for support when the board of Garfield High considers shutting down the school in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KTLA
American Experience The conclusion of the two-part episode “The Circus” documents the rise and fall of the traveling tented railroad circus. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
New Amsterdam Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles to overcome skepticism from the parents of a patient, while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) begins building his department in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Keri Russell joins Grylls on a journey through the Canary Islands in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Mr Inbetween The quirky anti-hero drama ends its first season. Scott Ryan stars. 11:15 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
2018 American Music Awards Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) hosts this new special from the Microsoft Theater. Featured performers include Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and Ty Dolla Sign. 8 p.m. ABC. A red-carpet arrival special airs at 7:30 p.m.
Inventing LA: The Chandlers and Their Times This special documents the influence of four generations of the Chandler family and the L.A. Times on the city of Los Angeles. Liev Schreiber narrates. 9 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rock climber Alex Honnold; author Mitch Albom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today John Cena; Shaquille O’Neal; Matt Silver. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Ellie Kemper; authors Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bill Cosby accuser Lili Bernard and politics professor Caroline Heldman; fashion expert Jamie Krell; John Schneider and Emma Slater (“Dancing With the Stars”); Peyton List (“Light as a Feather”); NCT 127 performs; Karol G. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Justine Bateman; Justin Paul; Benj Pasek; Steven Levenson. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Tom Payne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A novelist is accused of killing her husband; a new twist in the killing of Lorenzen Wright. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Daniel Ezra. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Answers to embarrassing poop-related questions; disturbing plastic surgery; celebrity beauty trend. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Divorce attorney James Sexton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Sex expert Shan Boodram; Bobby Moynihan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman admits stealing pain medication from her job; her son begs his mother to get clean. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jenna Fischer (“Splitting Up Together”); Simon Cowell; Nicole Maines; Hozier and Mavis Staples. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mark Leibovich. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Maggie Gyllenhaal; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Garner; Romany Malco; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil; Brett Gelman; Family of the Year; Alex Wolff. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Indians for Game 4 of their five-game series, 1:30 p.m. TBS. The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees for Game 4 of their five-game series, 5 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m. FSN
