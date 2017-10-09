Tuesday's TV highlights: 'black-ish' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is baffled when his partner on a stakeout suddenly disappears. The search then reveals new clues to a cold-case murder. David McCallum also stars, with guest stars Susan Blakely and Lauren Stamile. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The auditions conclude as vocalists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash In Barry’s (Grant Gustin) absence, others have stepped up to try to keep Central City safe as the adventure’s fourth season opens. Carlos Valdes, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) thinks she’s found a way to get free food when Nancy Donahue (Jen Ray) repays her for the gift of an old scarf with an apple pie. With Eden Sher, Charlie McDermott and Daniela Bobadilla. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Singer JoJo guest stars as a singer whose bodyguard dies under strange circumstances. Damon Wayans Sr. and Clayne Crawford also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots Carly Simon, Christopher Walken and Fred Armisen each have a turn learning about their family histories. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) wants to join the football team but Jessica (Constance Wu) forbids him to try out in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is making a war movie with Sylvester Stallone (himself), and the film’s director is Ron Howard (himself). 9 p.m. NBC
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Though their disruption of time means Rip Hunter (guest star Arthur Darvill) wants to disband them, the Legends seize the chance to reunite and set things right as the fantasy-adventure’s third season begins with returning stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Nick Zano. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) struggles with postpartum depression and Dre (Anthony Anderson) does what he can to help in this new episode of the family comedy. Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Laurence Fishburne also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mick A trip to jail to see Poodle (Tricia O’Kelley, reprising her role from the show’s premiere) has more of an effect on Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) than on Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Mayor Guest star David Spade returns as the councilman who prompted Courtney’s (Brandon Micheal Hall) political ambitions, but the two of them are on different sides on a local issue in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake (Andy Samberg) is officially back at the precinct but is temporarily assigned desk duty in this new episode. Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders As attorney Leslie Abramson (Edie Falco) invests herself fully in the case, she and fellow lawyer Jill Lansing (Julianne Nicholson) try to understand why Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper) might have wanted to kill their parents. 10 p.m. NBC
Adam Ruins Everything Adam Conover debunks the fake moon landing conspiracies and reveals how to spot a false theory. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards DJ Khaled returns for his second consecutive year to host the awards show. Khaled also is one of this year’s top nominees, tied with Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar at nine nods apiece. 8 p.m. BET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mandy Moore; Jimmy Fallon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tina Lifford and Omar Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”); beauty expert Emily Loftiss; Amy Acker (“The Gifted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); Jackie Chan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mark Consuelos; Carrie Ann Inaba; Nancy O’Dell; Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A 16-year-old hires a hit man to kill her father. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A company is accused of pushing opioids on patients; a procedure to reverse a woman’s scarred eyes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cedric the Entertainer; Mercedes Mason. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Seth MacFarlane (“The Orville”); beauty expert Kate Somerville; self-defense moves. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Sarah Michelle Gellar. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenager says she has no respect for authority; her mother says she has given up disciplining her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Gad (“Marshall”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Shaunie O’Neal; record producer Irv Gotti. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected Airbnbs; the connection between vets and pot. 8 p.m. KCET
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mandy Moore; Shaquille O’Neal; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracee Ellis Ross; Luke Evans; Jade Bird. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chris Hemsworth; Whitney Cummings; Vance Joy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Connelly; Jason Alexander; Mark Consuelos; Everything Everything performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Domhnall Gleeson; author Ladee Hubbard; Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks for Game 4 of their playoff series. (if necessary). 6 p.m. TBS
