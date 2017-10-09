Tuesday's TV highlights: 'black-ish' on ABC

SERIES

NCIS Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is baffled when his partner on a stakeout suddenly disappears. The search then reveals new clues to a cold-case murder. David McCallum also stars, with guest stars Susan Blakely and Lauren Stamile. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The auditions conclude as vocalists perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash In Barry’s (Grant Gustin) absence, others have stepped up to try to keep Central City safe as the adventure’s fourth season opens. Carlos Valdes, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie (Patricia Heaton) thinks she’s found a way to get free food when Nancy Donahue (Jen Ray) repays her for the gift of an old scarf with an apple pie. With Eden Sher, Charlie McDermott and Daniela Bobadilla. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Singer JoJo guest stars as a singer whose bodyguard dies under strange circumstances. Damon Wayans Sr. and Clayne Crawford also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots Carly Simon, Christopher Walken and Fred Armisen each have a turn learning about their family histories. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) wants to join the football team but Jessica (Constance Wu) forbids him to try out in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is making a war movie with Sylvester Stallone (himself), and the film’s director is Ron Howard (himself). 9 p.m. NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Though their disruption of time means Rip Hunter (guest star Arthur Darvill) wants to disband them, the Legends seize the chance to reunite and set things right as the fantasy-adventure’s third season begins with returning stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Nick Zano. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) struggles with postpartum depression and Dre (Anthony Anderson) does what he can to help in this new episode of the family comedy. Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Laurence Fishburne also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick A trip to jail to see Poodle (Tricia O’Kelley, reprising her role from the show’s premiere) has more of an effect on Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) than on Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Mayor Guest star David Spade returns as the councilman who prompted Courtney’s (Brandon Micheal Hall) political ambitions, but the two of them are on different sides on a local issue in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake (Andy Samberg) is officially back at the precinct but is temporarily assigned desk duty in this new episode. Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders As attorney Leslie Abramson (Edie Falco) invests herself fully in the case, she and fellow lawyer Jill Lansing (Julianne Nicholson) try to understand why Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper) might have wanted to kill their parents. 10 p.m. NBC

Adam Ruins Everything Adam Conover debunks the fake moon landing conspiracies and reveals how to spot a false theory. 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards DJ Khaled returns for his second consecutive year to host the awards show. Khaled also is one of this year’s top nominees, tied with Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar at nine nods apiece. 8 p.m. BET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mandy Moore; Jimmy Fallon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tina Lifford and Omar Dorsey (“Queen Sugar”); beauty expert Emily Loftiss; Amy Acker (“The Gifted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); Jackie Chan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mark Consuelos; Carrie Ann Inaba; Nancy O’Dell; Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A 16-year-old hires a hit man to kill her father. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A company is accused of pushing opioids on patients; a procedure to reverse a woman’s scarred eyes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Cedric the Entertainer; Mercedes Mason. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Seth MacFarlane (“The Orville”); beauty expert Kate Somerville; self-defense moves. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Sarah Michelle Gellar. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenager says she has no respect for authority; her mother says she has given up disciplining her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Gad (“Marshall”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Shaunie O’Neal; record producer Irv Gotti. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected Airbnbs; the connection between vets and pot. 8 p.m. KCET

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mandy Moore; Shaquille O’Neal; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC