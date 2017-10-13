Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency' on BBC America

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Kumail Nanjiani hosts the late-night comedy variety series with musical guest Pink. Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong are in the ensemble cast. 8:29 p.m. NBC

Halt and Catch Fire This character-driven drama about the dawn of the internet wraps things up with two new back-to-back episodes. Kerry Bishe, Lee Pace and Mackenzie Davis star. 9 p.m. AMC

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Samuel Barnett returns as Douglas Adams’ eccentric gumshoe as the second season opens with Dirk held by a sinister government organization known as Blackwing while Todd and Farah (Elijah Wood, Jade Eshete), now fugitives from the law, are heading to tiny Bergsberg, Mont., to rescue him. Fiona Dourif also returns and Alan Tudyk and Amanda Walsh join the cast. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Kate Winslet and Idris Elba (“The Mountain Between Us”) and Chris Rock are guests in this new episode. Liam Gallagher performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Released Kevin, Kay, Jermaine and Michael face unpleasant realities as the initial “honeymoon” period of their release from prison wears off, in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez host a benefit raising money for relief organizations. Scheduled performers include Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and Andra Day. 10 p.m. NBC, BET, LOGO, MTV, Nickelodeon and VH1

MOVIES

Gilda This 1946 film noir from director Charles Vidor stars Rita Hayworth as a newly married woman who’s a little too familiar with her casino-running husband’s sidekick. Things go from bad to worse when hubby disappears. Glenn Ford, George Macready, Joseph Calleia and Gerald Mohr co-star. 5 p.m. TCM

Fifty Shades Darker This 2017 sequel picks up the kinky saga of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) with the couple estranged. Eric Johnson and Bella Heathcote also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Love Struck Café Aspiring architect Megan Quinn (Sarah Jane Morris ) gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she's chosen to develop a lake in her hometown into a commercialized entertainment center, but her effort is complicated when her childhood sweetheart (Andrew Walker) who broke her heart several years ago returns, in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Sandman In this new TV movie, a little girl with psychic gifts uses her imagination to conjure into existence a monster from her nightmares known. Haylie Duff, Shaun Sipos, Shae Lerae-Smolik, Tobin Bell and Ricco Ross star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Tokyo Project A New York executive (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) haunted by a recent family tragedy is on a business trip to Japan, where he is attracted to a beautiful photographer (Elisabeth Moss) struggling with her own sadness in this new short film from writer-director Richard Shepard. 10 p.m. HBO

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Iran deal: Sec. of State Rex Tillerson. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Panel: David Urban; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; Bill Kristol, the Weekly Standard; Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Author Walter Isaacson (“Leonardo da Vinci”); musician Harry Styles; Tom Hanks; Jimmy Kimmel; artist Ai Weiwei; Gretchen Carlson. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday President Trump’s Iran strategy: National security advisor H.R McMaster. Iran: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Michael Needham; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. Guest host James Rosen. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Iran; North Korea; Vladimir Putin; the 2016 Presidential election; sexism: Hillary Clinton (“What Happened”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Author Scott Kelly (“Endurance”). Panel: Molly Ball, Time; Jonah Goldberg, National Review; David Ignatius, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS