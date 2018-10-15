Advertisement

Monday’s TV highlights: 'Arrow' on the CW

Oliver (Stephen Amell) is in a maximum security prison in the season premiere of "Arrow" on The CW. (Jack Rowand / The CW)

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) gives Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) a key to his house, in case of an emergency, and is surprised when the gesture is reciprocated in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions conclude in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow The superhero adventure returns for a new season, opening a little less than six months after Oliver (Stephen Amell) revealed his secret identity as the Green Arrow and turned himself over to the FBI. As the story resumes, he’s trying to keep a low profile as a prison inmate, but keeps running into old enemies. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars It’s “Trios Night” in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident The hospital is flooded with concertgoers after a stampede at a music festival causes chaos in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Magnum P.I. An art connoisseur who is close friend of Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and recently hired Thomas (Jay Hernandez) to test his security is murdered, and Thomas is the main suspect. Tim Kang also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Halloween Baking Championship The bakers are creating petit horrors and Halloween wedding cakes in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Trisha’s Halloween Spooktacular Country star Trisha Yearwood shares tricks and treats for the ultimate Halloween party in this new special. 8 p.m. Food Network

Constantine: The Legend Continues Originally produced for the CW’s digital network, this animated fantasy series gets a special broadcast, with Matt Ryan lending his voice to the title role of demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine. 9 p.m. KTLA

Cultureshock: Chris Rock’s Bring the Pain W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America”) directs this examination of how stand-up performer Chris Rock changed the face of contemporary comedy with his groundbreaking 1996 HBO special “Bring the Pain.” Interviewees include Oprah Winfrey, Conan O’Brien and Trevor Noah. 10 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

The Sentence Rudy Valdez made his directorial debut with this heartbreakingly personal documentary that chronicles the ordeal of his sister, Cindy Shanks, after she was convicted on conspiracy charges for crimes committed by her deceased boyfriend six years earlier and sentenced to 15 years in prison. 8 p.m. HBO

God Knows Where I Am This shattering two-hour documentary follows the diary of a deceased homeless woman that was found near her body in a New Hampshire farmhouse. Narrated by Lori Singer. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ben Sasse; author Jill Soloway. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dennis Rodman and Darren Prince; Marla Tellez; Fran Drescher (“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Ike Barinholtz. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show What the “natural” flavors in flavored water really are. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Sting and Shaggy perform; Krista Smith; Lisa Ling. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Alec Baldwin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”); Ellie Kemper (“My Squirrel Days”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Rina Shah; Alice Lloyd; Anushay Hossain. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Melissa McCarthy; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Jon Hamm; actress Judy Greer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

MLB Baseball Playoffs The Brewers visit the Dodgers for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. 4:30 p.m. FS1

NFL Football San Francisco 49ers visit the Green Bay Packers. 5:15 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

