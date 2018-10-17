Wednesday’s TV highlights; 'Modern Family' on ABC

SERIES
Chicago Med Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is backed into a corner after unknowingly making a deal with a gangster, while Manning (Torrey DeVitto) fights for a dying patient, who is not a U.S. citizen. Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Jughead and Betty (Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart) team up again to investigate a new mystery after they make a gruesome discovery in the forest in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Autumnwatch New England Fall foliage is just part of the visual and recreational appeal of this season in New England, and for those who aren’t part of the annual visiting horde of tourists, this new three-night miniseries fills the gap. Travel journalist Samantha Brown, the BBC’s Chris Packham and wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole are joined by local experts. 8 p.m. KOCE
American Housewife When Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) decides to run in a school election, Katie (Katy Mixon) is thrilled, until she learns that the opponent is the daughter of Chloe Brown Mueller (recurring guest star Jessica St. Clair), Katie’s arch-nemesis, in this new episode. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) discovers the rules he played by at Crenshaw don’t apply in Beverly Hills in this new episode of the high school drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Haley (Sarah Hyland) is forced to make a decision in this new episode. Chris Geere, Reid Ewing and Julie Bowen also star. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA Scientists probe the mysteries of addiction, including how addictions work and ways the social issue can be resolved in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Single Parents Angie and Douglas (Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett) engage in a competition to see who can sleep-train the baby in one night in this new episode. Taran Killam, Kimrie Lewis and Jake Choi also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
CMT Artists of the Year 2018 Honorees for this night of musical tributes include Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood. Country music legend Loretta Lynn, 86, will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award. 8 p.m. CMT and TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Julian Castro. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robin Wright (“House of Cards”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Maya Lynne Robinson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. 13-year-old entrepreneur Alina Morse, Zollipops; Glenn Pomeroy, California Earthquake Authority; Nikki Goldstein; Chanté Moore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Radio host Delilah Rene; Megyn’s mother. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Goodman (“The Conners”); Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Fishman and Alicia Goranson (“The Conners”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Van Jones (“Beyond the Messy Truth”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The large amounts of sugar in hundreds of brands of yogurt; a buyer’s guide to less-sugary yogurts. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Romeo Miller (“Never Heard”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Divorce; suicidal thoughts; Maria Shriver; recipes to calm hunger hormones; medical myths. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Shemar Moore; Carrie Ann Inaba; Paulina Rubio. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) speaks out; a newlywed couple in their 80s. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Taye Diggs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Gary Busey’s autobiography. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Maya Rudolph (“Forever”); Bazzi performs; a high school dance team performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Julián Castro. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Peter Dinklage; Busy Philipps; Noname performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Cardi B; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; J Balvin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Felix Mallard; Colin Macleod performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Brewers visit the Dodgers for Game 5 of the NLCS, 2 p.m. FS1. The Red Sox visit the Astros for Game 4 of the ALCS, 5:30 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. The Clippers host the Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
CONCACAF Women’s Soccer Championship Final. 5:15 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the New York Islanders, 7 p.m. FSN
