Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Star' on Fox

SERIES

Positive Energy Dallas Campbell and Kari Byron travel the globe to document innovative ways of generating electricity in this new series. 5 p.m. National Geographic

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes the lead on keeping the diner open, though the shooter remains on the loose and the town is unnerved. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) wants to enroll in night school in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) devises a competition among the label’s top artists for a prime showcase of a new album. Terrence Howard also stars, with guest stars Taye Diggs, Demi Moore and Phylicia Rashad. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) takes J.J. (Micah Fowler) camping so they can have the talk in this new episode. Minnie Driver also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A teenager (guest star Brighton Sharbino) tormented by cyber bullying suddenly vanishes and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad investigate. Kelli Giddish, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty When it’s discovered that Matthew’s death may have involved foul play, the Carringtons become suspects in this new episode of the drama. Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Star Star (Jude Demorest) is shocked when her estranged father suddenly returns in this new episode of the drama. Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah also star. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Secrets of the Forbidden City” examines the unique architectural design of Beijing’s ancient complex of palaces and temples that has enabled it to survive centuries of earthquakes. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman This new episode examines how war and peace seem to come in cycles. 9 p.m. National Geographic

American Housewife Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) brings lice home, resulting in an infestation and quarantine in this new episode of the family comedy. Katy Mixon, Meg Donnelly, Diedrich Bader and Daniel DiMaggio also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The team investigates a workplace shooting committed by a state-of-the-art drone in Silicon Valley. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and Kirsten Vangsness. star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has a personal link to a murder in a neighborhood where the residents don’t want to give up any information in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline Combat footage is incorporated into the new episode “Mosul,” which focuses on Special Forces operating in Iraq. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

You’re the Worst While Jimmy (Chris Geere) is out of town at a convention, Gretchen (Aya Cash) throws a big divorce blowout for Lindsay (Kether Donohue). Colin Ferguson also stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

The Shannara Chronicles Wil and Mareth (Austin Butler, Malese Jow) continue their urgent search for answers, while King Ander (Aaron Jakubenko) seeks reinforcements in a nearby kingdom in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

Channel Zero: No-End House Margot, Jules and Seth (Amy Forsyth, Aisha Dee and Jeff Ward) are confronted with new and intense terrors as the Father wreaks mayhem and madness in the real world. John Carroll Lynch also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Mr. Robot Eliot (Rami Malek) is feeling energized and motivated by his scheme to finish five/nine, while Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) ignites a widespread panic. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Debate Night: The GOP Tax Plan: Ted Cruz vs. Bernie Sanders Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), runners-up for the 2016 Republican and Democratic presidential nominations, answer questions in a town hall debate. 6 p.m. CNN

CMT Artists of the Year 2017 This new special features performances by Andra Day, Common, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan. 8 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Josh Brolin; author Malala Yousafzai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kim Fields; Bryant Johnson; Dylan Lauren. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Joe Morton (“Scandal”); Bianca Lawson (“Queen Sugar”); Miles Brown (“black-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Mehmet Oz (“Food Can Fix It”). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oprah Winfrey (“The Wisdom of Sundays”); Jonathan Groff; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Woody Harrelson; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC