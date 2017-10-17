Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Star' on Fox

SERIES
Positive Energy Dallas Campbell and Kari Byron travel the globe to document innovative ways of generating electricity in this new series. 5 p.m. National Geographic
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes the lead on keeping the diner open, though the shooter remains on the loose and the town is unnerved. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) wants to enroll in night school in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) devises a competition among the label’s top artists for a prime showcase of a new album. Terrence Howard also stars, with guest stars Taye Diggs, Demi Moore and Phylicia Rashad. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) takes J.J. (Micah Fowler) camping so they can have the talk in this new episode. Minnie Driver also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A teenager (guest star Brighton Sharbino) tormented by cyber bullying suddenly vanishes and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad investigate. Kelli Giddish, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty When it’s discovered that Matthew’s death may have involved foul play, the Carringtons become suspects in this new episode of the drama. Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show, James Mackay, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Star Star (Jude Demorest) is shocked when her estranged father suddenly returns in this new episode of the drama. Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah also star. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Secrets of the Forbidden City” examines the unique architectural design of Beijing’s ancient complex of palaces and temples that has enabled it to survive centuries of earthquakes. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman This new episode examines how war and peace seem to come in cycles. 9 p.m. National Geographic
American Housewife Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) brings lice home, resulting in an infestation and quarantine in this new episode of the family comedy. Katy Mixon, Meg Donnelly, Diedrich Bader and Daniel DiMaggio also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds The team investigates a workplace shooting committed by a state-of-the-art drone in Silicon Valley. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and Kirsten Vangsness. star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has a personal link to a murder in a neighborhood where the residents don’t want to give up any information in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline Combat footage is incorporated into the new episode “Mosul,” which focuses on Special Forces operating in Iraq. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
You’re the Worst While Jimmy (Chris Geere) is out of town at a convention, Gretchen (Aya Cash) throws a big divorce blowout for Lindsay (Kether Donohue). Colin Ferguson also stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
The Shannara Chronicles Wil and Mareth (Austin Butler, Malese Jow) continue their urgent search for answers, while King Ander (Aaron Jakubenko) seeks reinforcements in a nearby kingdom in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
Channel Zero: No-End House Margot, Jules and Seth (Amy Forsyth, Aisha Dee and Jeff Ward) are confronted with new and intense terrors as the Father wreaks mayhem and madness in the real world. John Carroll Lynch also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Mr. Robot Eliot (Rami Malek) is feeling energized and motivated by his scheme to finish five/nine, while Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) ignites a widespread panic. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Debate Night: The GOP Tax Plan: Ted Cruz vs. Bernie Sanders Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), runners-up for the 2016 Republican and Democratic presidential nominations, answer questions in a town hall debate. 6 p.m. CNN
CMT Artists of the Year 2017 This new special features performances by Andra Day, Common, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan. 8 p.m. CMT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Josh Brolin; author Malala Yousafzai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kim Fields; Bryant Johnson; Dylan Lauren. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Joe Morton (“Scandal”); Bianca Lawson (“Queen Sugar”); Miles Brown (“black-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Mehmet Oz (“Food Can Fix It”). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Oprah Winfrey (“The Wisdom of Sundays”); Jonathan Groff; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Woody Harrelson; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show LuAnn de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jay Pharoah; Michelle Williams; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A DIY mold checklist; YouTube comic Hannah Hart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors An update on the sickest person ever on the show; cold medicine as a murder defense. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Russell Brand (“Recovery: Free From Our Addictions”); Kimberly Williams-Paisley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Taran Killam (“Killing Gunther”); Big & Rich perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Elizabeth Vargas (“20/20”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman demands that her ex choose between his mother and her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laura Dern (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); Arcade Fire. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kim Fields (“A Question of Faith”); Pooch Hall (“Ray Donovan”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lena Waithe (“Master of None”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Howard Stern; Cardi B; Paul Shaffer sits in with the band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Astros visit the Yankees for Game 5 of the ALCS, 2 p.m. FS1. The Dodgers visit the Cubs for Game 4 of the NLCS, 6 p.m. TBS
