Thursday’s TV highlights: LeBron James and the Lakers

The Big Bang Theory When Amy (Mayim Bialik) doesn’t have time to work on super-asymmetry with Sheldon (Jim Parsons), he goes to great lengths to ensure she’s available. Also, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) doesn’t want Howard (Simon Helberg) to join him in hosting a show at the planetarium in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Jonah and Amy (Ben Feldman, America Ferrera) pretend to fight to keep their relationship hidden from their co-workers while Glenn (Mark McKinney) gets depressed when Kelly (Kelly Stables) requests to transfer to a new store in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam (Jared Padalecki) finds a clue to Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) location in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Autumnwatch New England This new episode explores the world of maple syrup and visits the Fryeburg Fair in Maine. With Vivian Howard. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Good Place Chidi (William Jackson Harper) would appear to have a clear advantage as he, Eleanor, Tahani and Jason (Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto) explore ethics in this new episode. Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon When Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) recommends Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) for a university research study on twins, the test results go to Sheldon’ s head. Zoe Perry also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is certain that Bonnie (Allison Janney) is in over her head when she invites a freshly paroled Tammy (Kristen Johnston) to stay with them. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Jack (Sean Hayes) is worried when he learns what song his grandson (Jet Jurgensmeyer) plans to perform at his church talent show. 9 p.m. NBC
Beat Bobby Flay Father-and-son chefs Beto and Julian Rodarte battle it out. Daphne Oz and Jourdan Dunn are judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Linus stakes out a spot in the pumpkin patch in this animated classic, 8 p.m. ABC. “Toy Story OF TERROR!” follows at 8:30 p.m. ABC
Singin’ in the Rain Gene Kelly stars as a 1927 movie star poised to make the jump from silent films to talkies in this exuberant 1952 musical. Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor also star. 7 p.m. TCM
CBS This Morning Directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Ann Coulter; Marianne Muellerleile. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman; Lauri Peterson; Kassy Alia, Serve & Connect. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Stamos (“You”); Carson Kressley (“Get a Room With Carson & Thom”); Goo Goo Dolls perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Director Jill Soloway. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Algee Smith (“The Hate U Give”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A woman kills her boyfriend while he is assaulting her. Women’s health: Aisha Tyler. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Quad Webb-Lunceford, Jacqueline Walters, Toya Bush-Harris. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A scanner tests a person’s smell; children’s allowances; at-home exercises on the couch. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jenna Fischer; Josh McBride; Ricki Lake. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Sandra Bundy, the woman who won a sexual harassment case in 1973. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); Erin and Ben Napier (“Home Town”); an Oktoberfest dinner. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil What “white privilege” really means and what can be done about it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler; Simon Cowell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; Laura Benanti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Mike Birbiglia; Bebe Rexha. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maya Rudolph; Nick Kroll; Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:20 p.m. NFL
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros for Game 5 of the ALCS, 5 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
College Football Stanford visits Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings host the New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. FSN
