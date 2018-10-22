Advertisement

Monday’s TV highlights: 'A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump' on Comedy Cetral

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 21, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Anthony Atamanuik in the mocumentary "A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump" on Comedy Central. (Mark Bracamonte / Comedy Central)

SERIES

The Neighborhood When everyone but Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) accepts Dave and Gemma’s (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) invitation to their housewarming party, Dave decides he’s had enough of Calvin’s unneighborly behavior. 8 p.m. CBS

Dancing With the Stars On “Disney Night,” a performance from Jordan Fisher, Ariana Greenblatt and Jason Maybaum of “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” opens the show. Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli also perform. 8 p.m. ABC

The Crocodile Hunter: Best of Steve Irwin This new series features a collection of favorite and special episodes from the nature series “The Crocodile Hunter.” Terri Irwin and Wes Mannion host. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Happy Together When Claire (Amber Stevens West) gets sick, Jake (Damon Wayans Jr.) wants to take care of her without relying on her parents in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Constantine (Matt Ryan) shows up and advises Sara (Caity Lotz) that a new magical threat awaits them in Woodstock, and he needs help of his friends. Nick Zano and Dominic Purcell also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KTLA

Halloween Baking Championship Bakers enter the fortune-telling tent at the Circus of Dread in the pre-heat challenge and then the Creepy Clown Hall of Fame for the main heat. 9 p.m. Food Network

POV The new episode “The Apology” offers firsthand accounts from three women who were kidnapped and forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. 10 p.m. KOCE

Welcome to Waverly This new four-part series (airing nightly through Thursday) takes seven diverse professionals from major metro areas and brings them to the small ton of Waverly, Kan., where each is partnered with a local person from the same field. The Kansans are mainly straight, white, “traditional”-minded individuals, while their big-city counterparts are of different in political affiliations, religions and sexual orientations. 10 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein This new one-hour documentary document’s Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel “Frankenstein,” which was steeped in the scientific research of her time. 5 and 8 p.m. TCM. Also, a mini-marathon: 1939’s “Son of Frankenstein” 6; 1967’s “Frankenstein Created Woman: 10:30 and “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed” 12:15 a.m.

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram This new documentary from writer-producer Karen Edwards and director Gemma Atwal chronicles the three years spent in captivity by 278 Nigerian girls who were kidnapped from their school in 2014 by Boko Haram, a violent insurgent movement. In May 2017, 82 of those girls were released, and this film looks at their time in captivity and how they have spent their lives since receiving their freedom. 8 p.m. HBO

A Chef’s Life: The Final Harvest Host Vivian Howard closes out a five-season run of this culinary series with a special feast welcoming some of the most interesting personalities from past seasons. 9 p.m. KOCE

The President Show Anthony Atamanuik returns as President Trump in the new special “A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump,” a mockumentary that breaks the usual semi-improvised format in favor of a scripted story takes place in the near-future. Stephanie March, Kathy Griffin, Mario Cantone and Adam Pally also star. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Half the Picture Gender inequality in Hollywood is the subject of this unflinching 2018 documentary, which features interviews with prominent female directors, including Ava Duvernay (“Selma”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Jill Soloway (“Transparent”) and Lena Dunham (“Girls”). 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gen. Stanley McChrystal; Scott Bakula. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Anthony Scaramucci (“Trump, the Blue-Collar President”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Wade Davis; Yamaneika Saunders; the Lady Gang podcasters; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jada Pinkett Smith (“Red Table Talk”); ballet dancer Misty Copeland. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Anthony Scaramucci (“Trump, the Blue-Collar President”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The next big health trend in the chicken industry; Jordin Sparks reveals a family health issue. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Finesse Mitchell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Kim Kardashian’s hair; a round of rapid-fire medical questions and answers. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Olympian Aly Raisman; KT Tunstall performs; an Oktoberfest-inspired chicken schnitzel dinner. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman (“I Love You, America”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Associate professor Lara Brown; Republican strategist Jennifer Higgins. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Savannah Guthrie; Hoda Kotb; Juliette Lewis; Joey Purp; RZA. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Silverman; Scott Bakula; Transviolet. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Gordon Ramsay; Mike Posner performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Kiernan Shipka; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Craig Robinson and Aubrey Plaza; the Wombats; Andi Matichak. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football New York Giants visit the Atlanta Falcons, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs. 7:30 p.m. SPST

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 21 - 27, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

