Monday’s TV highlights: 'A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump' on Comedy Cetral

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram This new documentary from writer-producer Karen Edwards and director Gemma Atwal chronicles the three years spent in captivity by 278 Nigerian girls who were kidnapped from their school in 2014 by Boko Haram, a violent insurgent movement. In May 2017, 82 of those girls were released, and this film looks at their time in captivity and how they have spent their lives since receiving their freedom. 8 p.m. HBO