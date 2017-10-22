Monday's TV highlights: 'The Brave' on NBC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Penny and Leonard (Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki) receive secret tips on how to handle Sheldon (Jim Parsons), while Amy (Mayim Bialik) starts working on a project with Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Kunal Nayyar also stars in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Helen Slater returns in her recurring guest role as Eliza Danvers, who throws a wedding shower for Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (guest star Florinda Lima), which prompts Maggie to attempt a reconciliation with her own estranged father (guest star Carlos Bernard). Melissa Benoist stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The couples attempt to capture the spirit of a movie genre in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) tries to pull a fast one on Vanessa (Leah Remini) so he can go to a football game in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Valor Nora’s (Christina Ochoa) efforts to find a kindred spirit in Gallo (Matt Barr) are rebuffed, and she feels guilt over having to keep Ian (Charlie Barnett) in the dark. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Gifted After the mutants hatch a plan that they hope will take down Sentinel Services, Eclipse (Sean Teale) reconnects with an old friend from his dark past in a bid to get some information. 9 p.m. Fox
Scared Famous Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“I Love New York”) and drag artist Alaska (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) are among the 10 reality TV personalities who share an estate in allegedly haunted Savannah, Ga., in this new “horror reality series.” 9 p.m. VH1
Me, Myself & I Young Abby’s (Skylar Gray) project to trace the history of her family inspires middle-aged Alex (Bobby Moynihan) to seek his biological father. Barry Livingston, who played Ernie in the 1960s sitcom “My Three Sons,” guest stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion Members of Team Scorpion end up hostages of thieves attempting a high-tech heist during a convention in the new episode. Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Brave Dalton’s (Mike Vogel) team heads to Nigeria after receiving word that the U.S. ambassador (guest star Ben Cain) has landed in danger. Anne Heche and Natacha Karam also star, with guest star Amanda Warren. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) treats a young patient who looks eerily similar to his deceased brother and can’t understand why the boy’s parents are shielding him from knowing the extent of his condition. Richard Schiff and Hill Harper also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
POV The new episode, “Cameraperson,” combines elements of documentary, autobiography and ethical inquiry with scenes captured by cinematographer Kirsten Johnson throughout her 25-year career. 10 p.m. KOCE
Freaky Sweets Barbarann Kym and her team of bakers and decorators are asked to build a haunted, talking doll cake for the Seattle Museum of Haunted History’s 13th anniversary in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. Food Network
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Tichina Arnold and Ross Mathews join Snoop and Martha for a spooky meal of shrimp brains, eye eggs and a scrumptious cadaver in this Halloween-themed episode of the celebrity cooking show. 10 p.m. VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Joel Osteen; Heather Graham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The Harvey Weinstein scandal: Attorney Lisa Bloom; Football: Jackie Slater; Sandie Newton; Bruce Campbell (“Hail to the Chin”); Chef Damaris Phillips. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Anna Faris (“Unqualified”); Monica Mangin gives Halloween-decorating advice. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Freddie Highmore; Michelle Williams; Amber Theoharis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A healthy woman complaining of headaches suddenly ends up struggling to speak or walk; sleep. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A suicide game on social media; male infertility; fidget spinners for anxiety and ADHD. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Snoop Dogg (“The Joker’s Wild”); Mark Feuerstein. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”); Deborah Tillman (“America’s Supernanny”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Gabrielle Union-Wade. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her stepmother attacked her and her baby. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); Bobby Moynihan (“Me, Myself & I”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jon Kelley (“Funny You Should Ask”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony List. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan “Weird Al” Yankovic; Taran Killam. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Clive Owen; Colleen Ballinger; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actress Anna Faris; actress Amy Sedaris; Tyminski performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Method Man; Sabrina Claudio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; John Cho; ZZ Ward; Fantastic Negrito; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Neil deGrasse Tyson; Against Me!; Stephanie Beatriz. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football Washington visits the Eagles. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Oct. 22 - 28, 2017 in PDF format