Monday's TV highlights: 'The Brave' on NBC

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Penny and Leonard (Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki) receive secret tips on how to handle Sheldon (Jim Parsons), while Amy (Mayim Bialik) starts working on a project with Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Kunal Nayyar also stars in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Helen Slater returns in her recurring guest role as Eliza Danvers, who throws a wedding shower for Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie (guest star Florinda Lima), which prompts Maggie to attempt a reconciliation with her own estranged father (guest star Carlos Bernard). Melissa Benoist stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars The couples attempt to capture the spirit of a movie genre in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) tries to pull a fast one on Vanessa (Leah Remini) so he can go to a football game in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Valor Nora’s (Christina Ochoa) efforts to find a kindred spirit in Gallo (Matt Barr) are rebuffed, and she feels guilt over having to keep Ian (Charlie Barnett) in the dark. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted After the mutants hatch a plan that they hope will take down Sentinel Services, Eclipse (Sean Teale) reconnects with an old friend from his dark past in a bid to get some information. 9 p.m. Fox

Scared Famous Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“I Love New York”) and drag artist Alaska (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) are among the 10 reality TV personalities who share an estate in allegedly haunted Savannah, Ga., in this new “horror reality series.” 9 p.m. VH1

Me, Myself & I Young Abby’s (Skylar Gray) project to trace the history of her family inspires middle-aged Alex (Bobby Moynihan) to seek his biological father. Barry Livingston, who played Ernie in the 1960s sitcom “My Three Sons,” guest stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Members of Team Scorpion end up hostages of thieves attempting a high-tech heist during a convention in the new episode. Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Brave Dalton’s (Mike Vogel) team heads to Nigeria after receiving word that the U.S. ambassador (guest star Ben Cain) has landed in danger. Anne Heche and Natacha Karam also star, with guest star Amanda Warren. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) treats a young patient who looks eerily similar to his deceased brother and can’t understand why the boy’s parents are shielding him from knowing the extent of his condition. Richard Schiff and Hill Harper also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

POV The new episode, “Cameraperson,” combines elements of documentary, autobiography and ethical inquiry with scenes captured by cinematographer Kirsten Johnson throughout her 25-year career. 10 p.m. KOCE

Freaky Sweets Barbarann Kym and her team of bakers and decorators are asked to build a haunted, talking doll cake for the Seattle Museum of Haunted History’s 13th anniversary in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. Food Network

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Tichina Arnold and Ross Mathews join Snoop and Martha for a spooky meal of shrimp brains, eye eggs and a scrumptious cadaver in this Halloween-themed episode of the celebrity cooking show. 10 p.m. VH1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Joel Osteen; Heather Graham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. The Harvey Weinstein scandal: Attorney Lisa Bloom; Football: Jackie Slater; Sandie Newton; Bruce Campbell (“Hail to the Chin”); Chef Damaris Phillips. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Anna Faris (“Unqualified”); Monica Mangin gives Halloween-decorating advice. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Freddie Highmore; Michelle Williams; Amber Theoharis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A healthy woman complaining of headaches suddenly ends up struggling to speak or walk; sleep. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A suicide game on social media; male infertility; fidget spinners for anxiety and ADHD. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Snoop Dogg (“The Joker’s Wild”); Mark Feuerstein. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”); Deborah Tillman (“America’s Supernanny”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV