Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

SERIES
NCIS After a 50-year-old tape recording left by a murder victim is found, the team tries to exonerate the Marine serving a life sentence for the crime in this new episode. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes up with a plan for dealing with Cicada (Chris Klein) that puts a team member in danger in this new episode of the superhero drama. Grant Gustin and Danielle Panabake also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets one surprise after another when David (Johnny Galecki) introduces his girlfriend at a parent-teacher conference and mentions that Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara) will be spending the weekend with them. Also, Dan (John Goodman) hires Becky (Alicia Goranson) to help out at work. Laurie Metcalf and Michael Fishman also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Kids Are Alright Timmy (Jack Gore) decides to enter a poetry contest to win the money he needs to repair his ventriloquist dummy. Kennedy Lea Slocum, Mary McCormack and Sam Straley also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI Special Agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) investigate the death of a safety inspector and its possible connection to a leak at a nuclear power plant. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) is forced to watch as his good work at the school is undone when his replacement arrives and begins implementing sweeping changes. China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams and Christine Adams also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped Four winners return to the unscripted cooking competition in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Married at First Sight This new unscripted relationship series gives past participants of “Married at First Sight” a second shot at finding a soulmate. With Dr. Jessica Griffin and Pastor Calvin Roberson. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Splitting Up Together Martin (Oliver Hudson) finds every way he can to avoid asking Lisa Apple (Monica Barbaro) if she is pregnant. Jenna Fischer also stars in this new episode of the broken-family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride’s (Scott Bakula) father (Stacy Keach) is linked to a notorious unsolved casino heist in this new episode. Lucas Black, Rob Kerkovich and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Rookie Talia (Afton Williamson) forces Nolan (Nathan Fillion) to confront his personal moral instincts after he encounters a kidnapping victim. Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin Jr. also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline This new episode “The Pension Gamble” documents the risks taken by state governments and Wall Street with public pensions. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Guest Book A new venue — a beachside community — is the setting as this comic anthology series opens a new season with two new back-to-back half-hours. Carly Jibson, Eddie Steeples return. Joey Diaz, Kether Donohue and Nat Faxon guest star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Chris Jericho: Hunting Monsters Former WWE champion Chris Jericho gets a chance to indulge his passion for the paranormal in this new special. 10 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer; John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Elle King performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Vivica A. Fox (“Face the Truth”); Katie Porter; mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz; Alina Morse, Zollipops. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Bakula (“NCIS: New Orleans”); Juliette Lewis (“Camping”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Andy Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The daughter of a serial killer gets a brain scan to see if she has her father’s murderous traits. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Marla Gibbs and Mike Epps (“Love Jacked”); Raquel Harper (“Raq Rants”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Monoamniotic monochorionic twins; deconstructing the apple-a-day mantra. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk RuPaul; Deepak Chopra; Brenda Song. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Siggy Flicker (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and Kim Gravel (“Kim of Queens”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Peter Walsh. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman is horrified that her mother is dating the man who was convicted of assaulting her baby sister. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Demetri Martin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
SoCal Connected
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look at how Donald Trump has engaged with world leaders. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Lucas Hedges; Gigi Hadid; Brockhampton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau; Jon Lovett; Tommy Vietor; Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kobe Bryant; Oliver Hudson; the Mighty Mighty Bosstones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Florence Welch; Florence & the Machine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wanda Sykes; David Cross; Nafissa Thompson-Spires. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Cynthia Erivo; Barns Courtney performs; Tyler Alvarez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2018 World Series The Dodgers visit Boston Red Sox Game 1 of the fall classic, 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. FSN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. KCOP; the Chicago Blackhawks host the Ducks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 21 - 27, 2018, in PDF format