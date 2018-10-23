Tuesday’s TV highlights: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets one surprise after another when David (Johnny Galecki) introduces his girlfriend at a parent-teacher conference and mentions that Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara) will be spending the weekend with them. Also, Dan (John Goodman) hires Becky (Alicia Goranson) to help out at work. Laurie Metcalf and Michael Fishman also star. 8 p.m. ABC