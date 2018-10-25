SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Howard (Simon Helberg) dresses up as Sheldon (Jim Parsons) for Halloween, then Sheldon retaliates at Leonard and Penny’s (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco) Halloween party in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Mateo (America Ferrera, Nico Santos) play dirty to win the employee costume contest in this Halloween episode of the workplace comedy. Colton Dunn and Ben Feldman also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) mother (Zoe Perry) clashes with the school drama teacher (Jason Alexander, reprising his guest role) over plans to hold a Halloween fundraiser at the church in this new episode. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) develops a crush on a teenage girl (Isabel May) Sheldon is tutoring. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Jack (Sean Hayes) becomes a certified psychic. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies This new spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” is set at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where Danielle Rose Russell continues her role as Hope Mikaelson and Matt Davis continues as Alaric. 9 p.m. KTLA
S.W.A.T. Hondo and Chris (Shemar Moore, Lina Esco) try to infiltrate a cruise ship that’s under siege by drug smugglers in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Welcome to Waverly This four-night documentary series comes to a close. 10 p.m. Bravo
Heathers A teenager (Grace Victoria Cox) struggles to make sense of her path in life and her connection to her so-called best friends in this new series, loosely based on the 1989 movie. James Scully, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell and Jasmine Mathews also star. Original “Heathers” cast member Shannen Doherty guest stars along with Selma Blair and Casey Wilson. 10 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
2018 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special Kellie Pickler hosts this sneak peek at the 22 new movies coming to Hallmark Channel for the 2018 holiday season. 8 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Beetlejuice Currently marking its 30th anniversary, and with a musical stage adaptation scheduled to open on Broadway in 2019, Tim Burton’s dark 1988 horror-comedy stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a couple who summon an unconventional exorcist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to rid their home of unwanted visitors. The twist is that the exorcist and his clients are ghosts, and the intruders are human. Winona Ryder also stars. 8 p.m. Paramount
The Cabin in the Woods Two scientists (Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford) manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. Kristen Connolly and Chris Hemsworth also star in this 2011 thriller. 9 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ne-Yo; Lucia Micarelli; Nathan Marker, Yelp. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gerard Butler (“Hunter Killer”); Kim Cattrall (“Tell Me a Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tamela and David Mann (album “Us Against the World”); Carla Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony’s parents discuss the death of their granddaughter. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Remy Ma and Papoose (“The Golden Child”); Angelica Villa performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Depression; face masks. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Rupert Everett; Meredith Vieira. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Judge Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Alexandria Duval discusses her twin sister’s death in a car crash. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs; Chrissy Teigen and Andy Lassner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Steve Kornacki; Buddy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Phil McGraw; Kayli Carter; Andrea Bocelli. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Martin Lawrence; Daniel Kaluuya; Big Boi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Amber Stevens West; Randall Park; Lenny Kravitz performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gerard Butler; Nicolle Wallace; Louie Anderson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil and T-Pain; Lily Allen; Brooks Wheelan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the Houston Texans, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:20 p.m. NFL
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. FSN. The Ducks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. TNT. The Lakers host the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. SPST and TNT
