Thursday's TV highlights: 'Great News' on NBC

SERIES

Superstore The staff finds a body in the store on Halloween, prompting a variety of reactions from workers and customers. America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Loretta Devine returns in her guest role as a psychic from Kansas, who turns to Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) for help after a wraith (guest star Jon Cor) murders one of her friends and may be targeting her granddaughter (guest star Clark Backo), who shares her gifts. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy A flashback to war-torn 2007 Iraq fills in some important blanks about events leading up to the kidnapping of Megan (Abigail Spencer), Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) younger sister, who had been missing for 10 years. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) pursue a serial killer who has been murdering cops. 8 p.m. Fox

The Good Place Michael (Ted Danson) needs Janet’s (D’Arcy Carden) help to determine the cause of a new glitch before it gets out of control. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) is named a senior partner at his firm, and Grace (Debra Messing) tries to land a decorating gig working with an officious hotel owner (guest star Max Greenfield) in this new episode. Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Arrow Another DC Comics character, Onyx (guest star Chastity Dodson), pays a most unwelcome visit to Star City when she leads a rogue black ops team to steal something deadly. Meanwhile, a frustrated Oliver (Stephen Amell) is having a hard time forging a connection with his son (guest star Jack Moore). 9 p.m. KTLA

The Orville Ed (Seth MacFarlane) dispatches a search and rescue party led by Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) after two Union scientists go missing on a planet that strongly resembles 21st century Earth. Ron Canada and Barry Livingston guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The designers create looks inspired by “Warrior Women” who are breast cancer survivors. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) runs into a group of vampires who take savagery to a whole new level, while the Juvenile Delinquents continue playing a cruel game of cat-and-mouse with Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl), and the consequences are deadly. 9 p.m. Syfy

Mysteries at the Museum In the season finale, Don Wildman recalls the insider who took down Al Capone and features a portrait painted by a woman who overcame insurmountable odds to become a world-renowned artist. 9 p.m. Travel

Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) joins Portia (Nicole Richie) at a hip New York Halloween party, while Chuck (John Michael Higgins) tries to convince Carol (Andrea Martin) that their show’s new smart screen is possessed by the devil. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Chicago Fire Tension develops between Casey and Severide (Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney) when they can’t agree over the best way to save a teenager entangled in barbed wire. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder The complex past of Annalise and Bonnie (Viola Davis, Liza Weil) is revealed in flashbacks as the present-day Bonnie questions the major case that Annalise is working on. 10 p.m. ABC

Ghost Wars Rev. Dan (Vincent D’Onofrio) tries to calm the panic of his parishioners as the local hauntings continue to escalate, including the possession of a young boy. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Phil McGraw; Niall Horan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ashley Judd; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”); Stan Lee; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Beth Stern; Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Hugh Laurie (“Chance”); Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Phil McGraw; Miles Teller. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Fergie. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Natalia Dyer; Charlie Heaton; Joe Keery; Dacre Montgomery; Valerie Bertinelli; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show People disappear on cruise ships; Dolly Parton. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Ground zero of the opioid crisis; addicts tell how opioids have ravaged their lives. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”); Giselle Eisenberg. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Harry and Jill Connick reveal a challenge they have faced. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey; Emeril Lagasse. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says a woman he met on a dating site told him a tale of woe and convinced him to send money. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon (“Suburbicon”); Luke Bryan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Mayor”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV