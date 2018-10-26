Advertisement

Friday’s TV highlights: 'Heathers' on Paramount

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Grace Victoria Cox, left, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell and Jasmine Mathews in "Heathers" on Paramount. (Paramount)

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) head to Mexico to help capture the leader of a drug cartel while the country celebrates Día de Muertos. Tristin Mays also stars in this new episode of the rebooted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) gets in over her head and needs Liam’s and Culhane’s (Adam Huber, Robert Christopher Riley) help in this new episode of the prime time soap. Maddison Brown and Grant Show also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hawaii Five-0 In this new Halloween episode, Jerry (Jorge Garcia) and his pals are at a camp he went to as a child where they search for physical evidence to a murder he witnessed when he was a boy. Elsewhere, McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigates when a little girl draws pictures of a murder scene before it was found by the police. 9 p.m. CBS

Midnight, Texas This supernatural soap opera adapted from a book series by Charlaine Harris returns for a new season with cast members Francois Arnaud, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Dylan Bruce, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis and Peter Mensah. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) contemplates her career while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) handles a big client. Vincent Rodriguez III also stars in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Austin City Limits This new episode features an hour of “blue-eyed soul” with Sam Smith and Anderson East. 9 p.m. KLCS

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate a murder attempt on a celebrated fertility doctor with a seemingly pristine reputation in this new episode of the family police drama. Bridget Moynahan also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Shakespeare Uncovered Simon Russell Beale dissects “The Winter’s Tale,” then Antony Sher compares Shakespeare's “Richard III” with the historical king of England. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Heathers As the five-night binge-a-thon continues, Veronica (Grace Victoria Cox) is fed up with J.D (James Scully) and goes on a double date with Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell). Melanie Field and Jasmine Mathews also star. 10 p.m. Paramount

This Week at the Comedy Cellar Comics debate the week's topics and discuss the origins of their material in this new series. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Channel Zero: The Dream Door The fourth season of the anthology series adapted from urban legends premieres Friday and runs through Halloween. The story follows newlyweds Tom and Jillian Hodgson (Brandon Scott, Maria Sten), who discover a strange door in their basement. Steven Weber and Barbara Crampton (“Re-Animator”) also star. 11 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Special Report “Democracy in Peril: The War on Voting Rights” examines what potential Supreme Court decisions regarding voter rights could mean for upcoming midterms and the 2020 elections. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Hasan Minhaj. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tiffany Haddish. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Ashley Iaconetti; Latin-American band CNCO. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Robin Wright (“House of Cards”); Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tiffany Haddish. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia (“Get a Room With Carson & Thom”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A fast-food sandwich investigation to separate fact from fiction; an interview with Alec Baldwin. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Sasha Banks (“WWE’s Evolution”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Tampons vs. menstrual cups; underwear; five things to tell a doctor; a healthy swap for croutons. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Salt-N-Pepa perform; All-4-One performs; Rob Base performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve NFL player A’Shawn Robinson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Ronda Rousey and Natalya Neidhart (“WWE Evolution”); Rowan Atkinson. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman falls for a catfishing scam, thinking she is romantically involved with a famous actor. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Suspected pipe bombs; issues in the midterm elections; migrant caravan; health care as an issue; accusations of voter suppression in Georgia: Geoff Bennett, NBC News; Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Lisa Lerer, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher Stormy Daniels; social psychologist Jonathan Haidt; Max Boot; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Betsy Woodruff. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; Ann Coulter. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; Nikki Bella; Brie Bella; Joshua Jay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Phil McGraw; comic Graham Kay; Janelle Monáe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 World Series The Fall Classic comes to Los Angeles as the Dodgers host the Red Sox for Game 3. 5 p.m. Fox

College Football Indiana visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. FS1; UCLA hosts Utah. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

