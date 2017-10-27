Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Flint' on Lifetime

SERIES

NCIS: Los Angeles The team launches a citywide hunt for evidence after a Navy machinist with high security clearance is murdered. Bar Paly guest stars with series regulars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J and Linda Hunt. 8 p.m. CBS

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency While they’re investigating the 40-year-old case of two corpses, Dirk (Samuel Barnett) and his companions are joined by Bart (Fiona Dourif), sending the investigation in a new direction that involves Suzie Boreton (Amanda Walsh). Elijah Wood and Hannah Marks also star. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Jane Fonda, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Bryan Cranston and Matt Lucas are guests, and Niall Horan performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Leprechaun AMC launches a Halloween weekend marathon of this popular low-budget horror film franchise with this 2014 entry. 3 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas The owner of a bridal boutique (Rachel Skarsten) jumps at the chance to plan a lavish Christmas wedding but is distracted by bride’s handsome brother (Trevor Donovan), a movie star who’s not in town to fall in love. Emily Tennant also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Split A sequel to writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 drama “Unbreakable,” this 2016 psychological horror film stars James McAvoy as a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls and imprisons them underground, where they undergo a harrowing ordeal. Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson and Jessica Sula also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Flint Three women (Betsy Brandt, Marin Ireland and Jill Scott) living in the small town of Flint, Mich., join forces after discovering that the drinking water is contaminated, resulting in a slew of devastating medical problems for their families. This new fact-based TV drama is executive produced by Queen Latifah, who also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Black Sabbath: The End of the End Dick Carruthers’ 2017 music documentary vividly captures the final performance of the Grammy-winning band in Birmingham, England, hometown of members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Russia investigation: Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Politics: Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Panel: Jennifer Granholm; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); author Charlie Sykes (“How the Right Lost Its Mind”); Nina Turner. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Miley Cyrus; Michael J. Fox; John Carpenter. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Miles Teller and writer/director Jason Hall (“Thank You for Your Service”). Panel: Michael Needham; Jane Harman; Ari Fleischer; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Targeted by Putin: William Browder, Hermitage Capital. Proposed tax cuts: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. Proposed tax cuts: Kevin Hassett. Understanding genius: Author Walter Isaacson (“Leonardo da Vinci”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.); Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Reinterpretation of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" Bandleader Jon Batiste: ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Julie Pace, the Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). The opiod epidemic: Huntington, W.V., Fire Chief Jan Rader. Panel: Al Cardenas; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Chris Matthews; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources President Trump’s alternative reality: Carl Bernstein; Bruce Bartlett. The media's coverage of sexual harassment in its own industry: Oliver Darcy; Jessica Valenti, US Guardian. Covering Capitol Hill: Jake Sherman, Politico; Manu Raju; "60 Minutes" and President Trump: Jeff Fager, (“60 Minutes”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Disputes between President Donald Trump, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.): Joe Trippi; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner; Anna Palmer, Politico; Marc Lotter; Ed Henry; Francesca Chambers, DailyMail.com. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC

60 Minutes North Korea’s nuclear capabilities; the blockade of Quatar; a man saves Jews during World War II. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Washington, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Arizona State, 7:45 p.m. ESPN

2017 World Series The Dodgers visit the Astros in Game 4. 5 p.m. Fox

For today’s sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

ed.stockly@latimes.com