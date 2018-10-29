Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi' on HBO

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 28, 2018 | 8:00 PM
SERIES

Arrow Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet in this new episode of the superhero drama. Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey and Echo Kellum also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars For the “Halloween Night” episode, the couples treat viewers to some terrifying thrills. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Devon faces his first Halloween in the emergency room while Conrad (Matt Czuchry) diagnoses a young woman having extreme night terrors. Also, Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) stresses over a Halloween party in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Big Cat Tales In the premiere of this new nature series, a lion pride welcomes new cubs, which they must protect from an encroaching buffalo herd. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Magnum P.I. Ben Vereen (“Roots”) guest stars as an aging tycoon who turns to Magnum (Jay Hernandez) for help finding his long-lost love, who got in touch with him recently, though all the evidence indicates she died 30 years earlier. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Perdita Weeks also star in this rebooted detective drama. 9 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team is sent back to the time of the Salem witch trials, where members learn there is a magical creature. Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton and Dominic Purcell star. 9 p.m. KTLA

9-1-1 On Halloween the first responders are summoned to a haunted hayride, a cemetery and a creepy Hollywood parade in this new episode. Aisha Hinds and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with guest stars Gavin McHugh and Devin Kelley. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline “The Facebook Dilemma,” a two-part investigation starting tonight, uses interviews and rare footage to document early warnings about Facebook’s impact on privacy and democracy in the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Halloween Baking Championship The bakers enter the graveyard to bring skull desserts to life in the pre-heat, then create cakes based on common nightmare themes in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Good Doctor A cardiac patient suffering from anorexia isn’t able to gain enough weight to be a safe risk for heart surgery, so Claire (Antonia Thomas) suggests the surgical team consider an experimental procedure, but Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) disagrees, in this new episode of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens This documentary series opens its 20th season with “Wildland,” an intimate look at the courageous members of a crew dedicated to battle wildfires that in the American West. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Heathers As prom approaches, Veronica and J.D (Grace Victoria Cox, James Scully) are moving in opposite directions, in the season finale of the drama based on the movie. Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Field and Brendan Scannell also star. 10 p.m. Paramount

Lip Sync Battle Melanie Field and Brendan Scannell (“Heathers”) square off. 10:54 p.m. Paramount

SPECIALS

Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi — daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — embarks on a cross-country road trip to seek out Americans who can offer different perspectives on political and cultural issues in this new special. 8 p.m. HBO

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway Original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite for this musical special marking the 15-year anniversary of the Broadway musical “Wicked,” which revisits “The Wizard of Oz” story from the perspectives of Elphaba (Menzel), a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Chenoweth) during their early schooldays. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Alfred Hitchcock Films BBC America is offering a marathon of movies from the master of suspense, including James Stewart, Kim Novak in “Vertigo” (1958), 9 a.m.; Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh in “Psycho “(1960), Noon and 5:30 p.m.; Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren in The Birds” (1963), 2:30 and 8 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager; Robert R. Redfield, CDC; Geoffrey Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Congressional candidate Katie Hill (D-Palmdale); Hal Walker and Betty Walker; Parker Bates (“This is Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington (play “American Son”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Daniel Radcliffe; Judge Greg Mathis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Tiffany Haddish reveals how she overcame hardship and reached Hollywood stardom. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man accused of scamming would-be adoptive parents meets his adult offspring for the first time. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (“A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Rebecca Traister. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rami Malek; Chrissy Metz; John Prine performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kerry Washington; Taylor Mac talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Carey Mulligan; actress Jenna Fischer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Jake Shears performs; Jon Theodore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tara Lipinski; Jain performs; Dulcé Sloan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SPST

NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

