Monday's TV highlights: 'Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi' on HBO

"Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi" on HBO.
SERIES
Arrow Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet in this new episode of the superhero drama. Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey and Echo Kellum also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars For the “Halloween Night” episode, the couples treat viewers to some terrifying thrills. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Devon faces his first Halloween in the emergency room while Conrad (Matt Czuchry) diagnoses a young woman having extreme night terrors. Also, Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) stresses over a Halloween party in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Big Cat Tales In the premiere of this new nature series, a lion pride welcomes new cubs, which they must protect from an encroaching buffalo herd. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Magnum P.I. Ben Vereen (“Roots”) guest stars as an aging tycoon who turns to Magnum (Jay Hernandez) for help finding his long-lost love, who got in touch with him recently, though all the evidence indicates she died 30 years earlier. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Perdita Weeks also star in this rebooted detective drama. 9 p.m. CBS
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team is sent back to the time of the Salem witch trials, where members learn there is a magical creature. Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton and Dominic Purcell star. 9 p.m. KTLA
9-1-1 On Halloween the first responders are summoned to a haunted hayride, a cemetery and a creepy Hollywood parade in this new episode. Aisha Hinds and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with guest stars Gavin McHugh and Devin Kelley. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline “The Facebook Dilemma,” a two-part investigation starting tonight, uses interviews and rare footage to document early warnings about Facebook’s impact on privacy and democracy in the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Halloween Baking Championship The bakers enter the graveyard to bring skull desserts to life in the pre-heat, then create cakes based on common nightmare themes in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Good Doctor A cardiac patient suffering from anorexia isn’t able to gain enough weight to be a safe risk for heart surgery, so Claire (Antonia Thomas) suggests the surgical team consider an experimental procedure, but Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) disagrees, in this new episode of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens This documentary series opens its 20th season with “Wildland,” an intimate look at the courageous members of a crew dedicated to battle wildfires that in the American West. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
Heathers As prom approaches, Veronica and J.D (Grace Victoria Cox, James Scully) are moving in opposite directions, in the season finale of the drama based on the movie. Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Field and Brendan Scannell also star. 10 p.m. Paramount
Lip Sync Battle Melanie Field and Brendan Scannell (“Heathers”) square off. 10:54 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
Outside the Bubble: On the Road With Alexandra Pelosi Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi — daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — embarks on a cross-country road trip to seek out Americans who can offer different perspectives on political and cultural issues in this new special. 8 p.m. HBO
A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway Original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite for this musical special marking the 15-year anniversary of the Broadway musical “Wicked,” which revisits “The Wizard of Oz” story from the perspectives of Elphaba (Menzel), a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Chenoweth) during their early schooldays. 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Alfred Hitchcock Films BBC America is offering a marathon of movies from the master of suspense, including James Stewart, Kim Novak in “Vertigo” (1958), 9 a.m.; Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh in “Psycho “(1960), Noon and 5:30 p.m.; Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren in “The Birds” (1963), 2:30 and 8 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brad Parscale, Trump campaign manager; Robert R. Redfield, CDC; Geoffrey Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Congressional candidate Katie Hill (D-Palmdale); Hal Walker and Betty Walker; Parker Bates (“This is Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington (play “American Son”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Daniel Radcliffe; Judge Greg Mathis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Tiffany Haddish reveals how she overcame hardship and reached Hollywood stardom. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man accused of scamming would-be adoptive parents meets his adult offspring for the first time. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (“A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Rebecca Traister. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rami Malek; Chrissy Metz; John Prine performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kerry Washington; Taylor Mac talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Carey Mulligan; actress Jenna Fischer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Jake Shears performs; Jon Theodore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tara Lipinski; Jain performs; Dulcé Sloan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SPST
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2018, in PDF format