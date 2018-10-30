Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

The Nightmare Before Christmas Marking the 25th anniversary of its release, this surreal 1993 animated fantasy from director Tim Burton (“Edward Scissorhands”) takes overlapping holiday themes to an extreme. The Pumpkin King, ruler of Halloween Town, hatches a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and put his own ghostly spin on the yuletide season. Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara supply the voices. 6:45 p.m. Freeform