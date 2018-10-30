Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS As the team investigates a Halloween crime scene, Nick (Wilmer Valderrama) recognizes the victim as a friend from training. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The knockout rounds continue in this new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) face the ultimate parenting test when the team confronts a savvy millennial armed with meta tech and a dangerous agenda. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners When the school bans certain Halloween costumes, including the one Mark (Ames McNamara) was going to wear, the situation sparks a heated debate between Dan and Darlene (John Goodman, Sara Gilbert). Also, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has a new guy (guest star Steve Zahn) in her life. 8 p.m. ABC
SoCal Connected The new episode “Blood Money” documents profiteering behind two of America’s fastest growing diseases affecting millions of Californians. 8 p.m. KCET
Lost LA The new episode “Ghost Towns” explores three California locations: Bodie, a Mono County gold mining settlement that was preserved in time; Llano Del Rio, a socialist utopian community in the Mojave Desert; and Zzyzx, a former health spa on the way to Las Vegas. 8:30 p.m. KCET
FBI After a senator’s young daughter is abducted and held for ransom, the agents must find her before the kidnapper’s time limit expires. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Sela Ward star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Anissa (Nafessa Williams) about her reckless and irresponsible behavior in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish When the twins (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) opt out of the family Halloween costume for fear it will hurt their social status in school, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) put together a haunted house and invite the whole class. 9 p.m. ABC
Native America The new episode “Nature to Nations” documents the rise of great American nations, including monarchies and democracies. 9 p.m. KOCE
Splitting Up Together Lena (Jenna Fischer) calls Martin’s (Oliver Hudson) bluff on selling the house but is surprised when he begins getting it ready for sale in this new episode. Angela Kinsey, Fischer’s former costar on “The Office,” guest stars as a real estate agent. 9:30 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) faces more pressure as he undertakes his first gala hospital fundraiser. Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Rookie After Nolan and Talia (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) lose control of a crime scene, they debate whether people are fundamentally good or bad in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The two-part exposé “The Facebook Dilemma,” about the potential threat the social-media platform poses to democracy and privacy, concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Monster Encounters Host Casey Anderson heads to Mexico to find out if vampire bats are attacking humans in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
MOVIES
The Nightmare Before Christmas Marking the 25th anniversary of its release, this surreal 1993 animated fantasy from director Tim Burton (“Edward Scissorhands”) takes overlapping holiday themes to an extreme. The Pumpkin King, ruler of Halloween Town, hatches a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and put his own ghostly spin on the yuletide season. Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara supply the voices. 6:45 p.m. Freeform
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Stephen Moore and Arthur B. Laffer; the Beastie Boys. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Eat This, Not That; Jason Segel; Samantha Barry, Glamour; Caryl Stern, UNICEF. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tyler Perry; Abbi Jacobson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA 13-year-old candy entrepreneur Alina Morse; Charlamagne Tha God; Michael Rapaport; MMA fighters Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry; Luke Bryan; Lionel Richie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tyler Perry. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tika Sumpter (“Nobody’s Fool”); style expert Jackie Miranne discusses hot celebrity trends. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Aaron Hernandez’s brother opens up about the late football player’s dark and painful past. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny (“Star”); highly discounted fashionista finds. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Mental illness; backward arms; disabled artist gets prosthetics; booty challenge; colon cancer. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Hot topics; pop-culture headlines. noon KCOP
The Talk Mary McCormack; Nancy O’Dell; Soledad O’Brien. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Will Packer (“Ready to Love”). 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Lawrence Zarian and Lauren Makk help a young bachelor land his dream woman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Scott Bakula; last-minute Halloween makeup; Rachael makes lasagna. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Adoption scam. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”); Troye Sivan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former baseball player Derek Jeter. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Ferrell; Paul Bettany; James Blunt performs. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Abbi Jacobson; Sunny Suljic (“Mid90s”); KISS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Jessica Parker; Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Milo Ventimiglia; Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”); Willie Nelson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Greg Kinnear; congressional candidate Katie Hill. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wendy Williams; comic Chris Gethard; “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
Last Call With Carson Daly Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (“Suspiria”); Drama performs; comic Mo Amer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
