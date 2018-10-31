Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Charmed' on the CW

SERIES
Chicago Med Manning and Halstead (Torrey DeVitto, Nick Gehlfuss) must act fast to save the life of a woman physically abused by her husband in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) throws a Halloween party at her house in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Murray (Jeff Garlin) becomes a stage parent when he learns that Adam (Sean Giambrone) has no interest in the school production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Lucious and Cookie (Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson) worry that Devon (Mario), their newest artist, may not be ready for the pressure in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature “Super Cats: Cats in Every Corner,” the second of three parts, documents how big cats survive around the globe. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SEAL Team While rescuing a group of American students being held hostage in Mumbai, the team suffers life-threatening injuries. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and Neil Brown Jr. star in this new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire A Halloween prank turns deadly serious as Gorsch (Steven Boyer) continues his reign of terror at Firehouse 51, taking over Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) duties in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family When Phil (Ty Burrell) learns that his real estate class will be canceled if any more students drop it, he turns on his powers of charm and flattery to keep one particular student from leaving. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) goes missing in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) hits it off with Angie and Graham’s (Leighton Meester, Tyler Wladis) pediatrician, but Angie starts to worry he’ll ruin Graham’s chances of getting on the list for the flu vaccine in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. When the wife of an alderman is beaten to death, Brennan (Anne Heche) pressures Voight (Jason Beghe) to close the case quickly. 10 p.m. NBC
Sinking Cities This four-part new series documents the potentially devastating effects of climate change on major cities, including London, New York, Miami and Tokyo. In the premiere, engineers and urban planners work on the plight faced by New York City, with 520 miles of shoreline and no coastal protection, and its efforts to defend itself against rising seas and storms. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Stan Against Evil John C. McGinley and Janet Varney return as curmudgeonly former Sheriff Stan Miller and his successor as this paranormal comedy returns for its third season with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Channel Zero: The Dream Door Jillian and Tom (Maria Sten, Brandon Scott) set out to defeat the demons in their marriage in the season finale of the quirky drama. 11 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Halloween It’s been 40 years since Jamie Lee Curtis launched her “scream queen” career starring in this low-budget but high-quality 1978 horror movie from director John Carpenter. Nick Castle, Donald Pleasence, Nancy Loomis and P.J. Soles also star, 11 a.m. AMC. A mini-marathon of the film’s sequels follows.
It Stephen King’s bestselling 1986 novel about seven kids being terrorized by a shape-shifting creature stalking their hometown in Maine became one of 2017’s biggest box-office hits in this big-screen adaptation from director Andy Muschietti. Bill Skarsgard and Jaeden Lieberher star. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Diane Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. John C. McGinley (“Stan Against Evil”); Milo Manheim and Witney Carson (“Dancing With the Stars”); Wellness Wednesday: Dr. Sanda Moldovan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Annual Halloween costume contest. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Halloween; author Ellie Kemper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Halloween Giuliana Rancic. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Pre-made cauliflower products are everywhere, but they may not be low carb and low calorie. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Faithe C. Herman, Eris Baker and Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Man sues pharmacy for revealing prescription; appetite-crushing lollipops; stopping split ends. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Steve Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”); Mat Franco (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Halloween. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Two women say their pregnancies have lasted far more than nine months. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rebel Wilson (“Isn’t It Romantic”); Chrissy Teigen and her mother go through a haunted house. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR and 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ana Navarro, CNN. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike D; Ad-Rock; Desus Nice; the Kid Mero; Sheck Wes. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mike Myers; Christiane Amanpour. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live John Stamos; Emily Ratajkowski; Trippie Redd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; Dan Stevens. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Diane Lane; Doug Liman; Cloves perform; Jon Theodore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tika Sumpter; Jaime Wyatt performs; Ben Hardy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks , 7:30 p.m. SPST.
