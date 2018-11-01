Thursday's TV highlights: 'Station 19'on ABC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is becomes responsible for distributing extra grant money, and each of his friends (Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar) want some in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) both head to the hospital to give birth, but Amy discovers that her health insurance has limited coverage. Ben Feldman also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle, while Sam (Jared Padalecki) battles action figures that come to life in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a patient whose family is celebrating Day of the Dead, which prompts the doctors to remember loved ones they have lost in this new episode. Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Young Sheldon On a visit to a science museum, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets into trouble with fellow child genius Paige (Mckenna Grace) in this new episode of the spin-off comedy. Zoe Perry, Annie Potts and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Recovery buddies Christy and Jill (Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly) have found common ground on which to build a close friendship, but an issue involving money — specifically, a gambling debt — leads to a clash. William Fichtner and Allison Janney also star, and Kristen Johnston continues her guest role. 9 p.m. CBS
The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) makes a startling discovery when she travels with Michael (Ted Danson) to Nevada to confront her mother, who she had believed was dead, in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Will & Grace While on a road trip with her father (Robert Klein), Grace (Debra Messing) reveals a past secret, changing their relationship forever in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Station 19 Miranda (guest star Chandra Wilson in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role) has a frank conversation with Ben (Jason George) about their marriage, and she makes a difficult decision about their future in this new episode of the spin-off series. 9 p.m. ABC
Mountain Men The unscripted series ends its season. 9 p.m. History
Murphy Brown The team gears up for its live all-day coverage of the midterm elections, competing against Avery (Jake McDorman), who is reporting with the Wolf Network’s conservative superstar (Peter Gallagher) in this new episode of the rebooted comedy. Candice Bergen, Faith Ford and Grant Shaud also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team investigate after members of a family are killed in their sleep. Sasha Alexander, Sandrine Holt, Gary Basaraba and Scott Bryce guest star; Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
People’s Sexiest Chef Alive People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle hosts this new special, which looks at how one of the magazine’s most popular annual editions — the Sexiest Man Alive issue — is adding a new culinary category. 8 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Dan Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Barbra Streisand; Mike Myers; Martina McBride. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Whoopi Goldberg; Sam Heughan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Barbara Boxer and author Sharon Waxman; David Oyelowo; Ricki Lake; Jacqueline Bisset; Raheem Devaughn performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane (“House of Cards”); Sam Heughan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Jason Segel; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Porter (“American Horror Story”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Ingredients in American cheese and shredded cheese; a man fakes a disability. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Cyndi Lauper (“See Me” campaign, “Kinky Boots”); step-by-step checklist for Thanksgiving dinner. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Internet sensation “The Fitness Marshall”; singer Jana Kramer discusses her pregnancy struggle. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Dermot Mulroney; Piers Morgan; Carrie Ann Inaba; Lynda Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Police say a woman created a web of lies to dupe people into donating money to her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rami Malek; a 6-year-old geography expert. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dwyane Wade. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pistol Annies perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Cole Sprouse; Tony Bennett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Roberts; “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Tenacious D. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rami Malek; Joel Edgerton; Mike Shinoda and K. Flay perform; Carpool Karaoke with Barbra Streisand. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Filmmaker Michael Moore; actor Paul Dano. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Shemar Moore; Odetta Hartman performs; Anthony Ramos. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. FSN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
NFL Football The Oakland Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:20 p.m. NFL
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia Flyers at the Kings, 7:30 p.m. FSN
MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2018, in PDF format