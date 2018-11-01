Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Station 19'on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 31, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Chandra Wilson guest stars in a new episode of the drama "Station 19" on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is becomes responsible for distributing extra grant money, and each of his friends (Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar) want some in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) both head to the hospital to give birth, but Amy discovers that her health insurance has limited coverage. Ben Feldman also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle, while Sam (Jared Padalecki) battles action figures that come to life in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a patient whose family is celebrating Day of the Dead, which prompts the doctors to remember loved ones they have lost in this new episode. Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Young Sheldon On a visit to a science museum, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets into trouble with fellow child genius Paige (Mckenna Grace) in this new episode of the spin-off comedy. Zoe Perry, Annie Potts and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Recovery buddies Christy and Jill (Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly) have found common ground on which to build a close friendship, but an issue involving money — specifically, a gambling debt — leads to a clash. William Fichtner and Allison Janney also star, and Kristen Johnston continues her guest role. 9 p.m. CBS

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) makes a startling discovery when she travels with Michael (Ted Danson) to Nevada to confront her mother, who she had believed was dead, in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace While on a road trip with her father (Robert Klein), Grace (Debra Messing) reveals a past secret, changing their relationship forever in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Station 19 Miranda (guest star Chandra Wilson in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role) has a frank conversation with Ben (Jason George) about their marriage, and she makes a difficult decision about their future in this new episode of the spin-off series. 9 p.m. ABC

Mountain Men The unscripted series ends its season. 9 p.m. History

Murphy Brown The team gears up for its live all-day coverage of the midterm elections, competing against Avery (Jake McDorman), who is reporting with the Wolf Network’s conservative superstar (Peter Gallagher) in this new episode of the rebooted comedy. Candice Bergen, Faith Ford and Grant Shaud also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team investigate after members of a family are killed in their sleep. Sasha Alexander, Sandrine Holt, Gary Basaraba and Scott Bryce guest star; Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

People’s Sexiest Chef Alive People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle hosts this new special, which looks at how one of the magazine’s most popular annual editions — the Sexiest Man Alive issue — is adding a new culinary category. 8 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Dan Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Barbra Streisand; Mike Myers; Martina McBride. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Whoopi Goldberg; Sam Heughan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Barbara Boxer and author Sharon Waxman; David Oyelowo; Ricki Lake; Jacqueline Bisset; Raheem Devaughn performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane (“House of Cards”); Sam Heughan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Jason Segel; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Porter (“American Horror Story”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Ingredients in American cheese and shredded cheese; a man fakes a disability. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Cyndi Lauper (“See Me” campaign, “Kinky Boots”); step-by-step checklist for Thanksgiving dinner. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Internet sensation “The Fitness Marshall”; singer Jana Kramer discusses her pregnancy struggle. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Dermot Mulroney; Piers Morgan; Carrie Ann Inaba; Lynda Lopez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Police say a woman created a web of lies to dupe people into donating money to her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rami Malek; a 6-year-old geography expert. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dwyane Wade. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pistol Annies perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Cole Sprouse; Tony Bennett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Roberts; “Science Bob” Pflugfelder; Tenacious D. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rami Malek; Joel Edgerton; Mike Shinoda and K. Flay perform; Carpool Karaoke with Barbra Streisand. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Filmmaker Michael Moore; actor Paul Dano. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Shemar Moore; Odetta Hartman performs; Anthony Ramos. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. FSN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

NFL Football The Oakland Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:20 p.m. NFL

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia Flyers at the Kings, 7:30 p.m. FSN

MLS Soccer Real Salt Lake visits Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

