Monday's TV highlights: 'Happy Together' on CBS

SERIES
The Neighborhood Nothing goes as planned when Dave (Max Greenfield) sets up an anniversary celebration. Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The knockout rounds continues. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars It’s “Country Night” in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Drug trial patients start suffering life-threatening side effects, and Nic (Emily VanCamp) worries that her sister (Julianna Guill) may be in danger. Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Happy Together Cooper (Felix Mallard) wants to make a big romantic gesture that is guaranteed to have an impression on a popular singer, so he turns to Jake and Claire (Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West) for their advice in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. When Magnum (Jay Hernandez) takes the case of a little girl’s missing cat, he stumbles upon another cat’s murdered owner. Perdita Weeks also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends discover that a fugitive is hiding out in 1970s-era London, where he is part of a nefarious plot against the British monarchy in this new episode. Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell) with guest star Adam Tsekhman. 9 p.m. KTLA
Holiday Baking Championship The pumpkin spice phenomenon is featured in the pre-heat of the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network
Manifest Cal (Jack Messina) wakes up with a high fever, and Grace (Athena Karkanis) worries that it’s a side effect of his experimental cancer treatment in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Morgan and Murphy (Fiona Gubelmann, Freddie Highmore) are not sure how to treat a young violinist who has an infected finger. Hill Harper also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new episode “Dawnland” documents the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S., which investigates the impact of Maine's child welfare practices on Native American communities. 10 p.m. KOCE
Christmas Cookie Challenge Five new bakers compete to prove their supremacy at making cookies as the unscripted competition returns for a new season. Eddie Jackson hosts with judges Ree Drummond, Aarti Sequeira and Dan Langan.10 p.m. Food Network
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedy series offers a pre-election special 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
This Is Congo Filmmaker Daniel McCabe’s critically acclaimed 2018 documentary explores world’s longest continuous war through the lives of three people caught up in the M23 rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mira Sorvino. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; financial advisor Winnie Sun; Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”) Kurtis Blow (“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A bacon-linked health risk; low-calorie ice cream; Shemar Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mario (“Dancing Shadows”); Tiffany Aliche. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jamie Dornan; Francisco Cáceres; Catt Sadler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray David Muir (“World News Tonight”); Donal Skehan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton (“The Voice”); Joel Edgerton (“Boy Erased”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Pre-election discussion. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jude Law; Amy Klobuchar; chef Flynn McGarry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Richard Madden; KISS; Snow Patrol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Foy; Lucas Hedges; boygenius performs; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Dermot Mulroney; William Elliott Whitmore; Mackenzie Foy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Tennessee Titans visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
