Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

Ed Stockly
By
Nov 06, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC
Rhys Darby guest stars as the drama teacher on a new episode of "Single Parents" on ABC. (Richard Cartwright / ABC)

SERIES

Chicago Med After a deadly chemical spill, Rhodes and Manning (Colin Donnell, Torrey DeVitto) must perform life-saving surgeries while the emergency department is on lockdown. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) about the game Gryphons and Gargoyles in this new episode of the drama based on the “Archie” comic books. K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Beverly and Murray (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin) are concerned about Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) obsession with toys, so they try to distract him with a new hobby in this new episode of the family comedy. Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The new installment “Super Cats: Science and Secrets” documents the cheetah's gymnastic abilities and explores why lions are able to hunt so cooperatively. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) gets upset when she discovers that the PIN code she and the family use spells out Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) ex-girlfriend’s name. Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Meg Donnelly also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire Severide (Taylor Kinney) confronts some serious personal adversity and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) stands by to help him. Elsewhere, after Brett (Kara Killmer) responds to a car accident involving a teenager and her sister, she can’t shake the uneasy feeling that there’s a lot more to the incident. 9 p.m. NBC

All American While riding the exhilarating wave of a three-game winning streak, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) becomes seduced by the lifestyle, leading to an unexpected adventure with Asher (Cody Christian) in this new episode. Bre-Z also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family When Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) forgets the words to his favorite country song, he decides to reconnect with his roots by getting a chicken. Also, Alex (Ariel Winter) is up for a prestigious government job that requires a family interview in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Star In an effort to boost ticket sales, Mateo (William Levy) brings on a controversial rapper who clashes with Take 3 in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA This science-based documentary series partners with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Croatian navy, an elite team of underwater archaeologists and technical divers on a search-and-recover mission to excavate the wreckage of an American bomber that crashed into the Adriatic Sea 74 years ago while its crew was returning from a mission over Europe. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Single Parents When Graham and Rory (Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell) are cast in their school’s production of “Grease,” Poppy and Angie (Kimrie Lewis, Leighton Meester) try to persuade the drama teacher (Rhys Darby) to make changes in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds When the team investigates four homicides along the Eastern Seaboard, they discover a link to Alvez’s (Adam Rodriguez) earlier pursuit of a notorious hit man in this new episode of the crime drama. Matthew Gray Gubler and Aisha Tyler also star.10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Voight (Jason Beghe) urges Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to remain impartial and follow the facts when the leader of a local mosque becomes the suspect in the bombing of an Army recruitment center in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. NBC

South Park The boys realize they need Al Gore’s help when dead people start popping up all over town in this new episode of the raunchy animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Frank (Danny DeVito) tries to recruit Mac (Rob McElhenney) to pitch in on gang’s float for the Gay Pride Parade. Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton also star in this season finale. 10 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Stan Against Evil A birthday entertainer disrupts the peace in the first of two new episodes of the supernatural comedy. John C. McGinley, Janet Varney, Deborah Baker Jr., Nate Mooney and Dana Gould star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

Clique In this new British thriller series, two childhood friends (Aisling Franciosi, Synnove Karlsen) begin university classes and quickly are drawn into a seductive new world that conceals a dark underside. Rachel Hurd-Wood, Emma Appleton, Ella-Rae Smith, Sophia Brow and Louise Brealey also star. 10 p.m. POP

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee This new episode sorts through the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Rebecca Traister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Eddie Redmayne; health expert Jackie London; Today Wellness. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John C. Reilly; Marshmello and Dan Smith perform; Oprah’s Favorite Things. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sharon Lawrence; Calum Worthy (“Bodied”); Jordin Sparks (“Sugar and Sparks”); photographer Donald Graham and Heather Cooper of Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly’s son Michael Consuelos (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate eating plan; turning the body into a fat-burning machine. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Damon Wayans Jr., Victor Williams and Felix Mallard (“Happy Together”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors The Mona Lisa; tattoo-looking device tracks alcohol intake; liver cancer. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Brian Balthazar; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Decoding a text message; a Green Bay, Wis., man naps with shelter cats. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Rachael serves up turkey and sides like celery, apple and butternut squash stuffing. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man claims his wife has had affairs with hundreds of men, even though there is no evidence she cheated. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Instant Family”); the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders; Ariana Grande performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist and author Rebecca Traister. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Jack Whitehall; Chuck Todd; Lauren Daigle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Pine; Major Garrett; Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Melissa McCarthy; Dennis Miller; the Milk Carton Kids. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Noah Centineo; Derren Brown; Morrissey performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Jessica Parker; Hallie Jackson; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Gary Busey; Let’s Eat Grandma performs; Mackenzie Foy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCS; the Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. ESPN. The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; and SPST

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement