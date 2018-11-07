Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

SERIES
Chicago Med After a deadly chemical spill, Rhodes and Manning (Colin Donnell, Torrey DeVitto) must perform life-saving surgeries while the emergency department is on lockdown. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) about the game Gryphons and Gargoyles in this new episode of the drama based on the “Archie” comic books. K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Beverly and Murray (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin) are concerned about Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) obsession with toys, so they try to distract him with a new hobby in this new episode of the family comedy. Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The new installment “Super Cats: Science and Secrets” documents the cheetah's gymnastic abilities and explores why lions are able to hunt so cooperatively. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) gets upset when she discovers that the PIN code she and the family use spells out Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) ex-girlfriend’s name. Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Meg Donnelly also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire Severide (Taylor Kinney) confronts some serious personal adversity and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) stands by to help him. Elsewhere, after Brett (Kara Killmer) responds to a car accident involving a teenager and her sister, she can’t shake the uneasy feeling that there’s a lot more to the incident. 9 p.m. NBC
All American While riding the exhilarating wave of a three-game winning streak, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) becomes seduced by the lifestyle, leading to an unexpected adventure with Asher (Cody Christian) in this new episode. Bre-Z also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family When Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) forgets the words to his favorite country song, he decides to reconnect with his roots by getting a chicken. Also, Alex (Ariel Winter) is up for a prestigious government job that requires a family interview in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Star In an effort to boost ticket sales, Mateo (William Levy) brings on a controversial rapper who clashes with Take 3 in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA This science-based documentary series partners with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Croatian navy, an elite team of underwater archaeologists and technical divers on a search-and-recover mission to excavate the wreckage of an American bomber that crashed into the Adriatic Sea 74 years ago while its crew was returning from a mission over Europe. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Single Parents When Graham and Rory (Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell) are cast in their school’s production of “Grease,” Poppy and Angie (Kimrie Lewis, Leighton Meester) try to persuade the drama teacher (Rhys Darby) to make changes in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds When the team investigates four homicides along the Eastern Seaboard, they discover a link to Alvez’s (Adam Rodriguez) earlier pursuit of a notorious hit man in this new episode of the crime drama. Matthew Gray Gubler and Aisha Tyler also star.10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. Voight (Jason Beghe) urges Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to remain impartial and follow the facts when the leader of a local mosque becomes the suspect in the bombing of an Army recruitment center in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. NBC
South Park The boys realize they need Al Gore’s help when dead people start popping up all over town in this new episode of the raunchy animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Frank (Danny DeVito) tries to recruit Mac (Rob McElhenney) to pitch in on gang’s float for the Gay Pride Parade. Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton also star in this season finale. 10 p.m. FXX
Stan Against Evil A birthday entertainer disrupts the peace in the first of two new episodes of the supernatural comedy. John C. McGinley, Janet Varney, Deborah Baker Jr., Nate Mooney and Dana Gould star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Clique In this new British thriller series, two childhood friends (Aisling Franciosi, Synnove Karlsen) begin university classes and quickly are drawn into a seductive new world that conceals a dark underside. Rachel Hurd-Wood, Emma Appleton, Ella-Rae Smith, Sophia Brow and Louise Brealey also star. 10 p.m. POP
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee This new episode sorts through the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Rebecca Traister. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Eddie Redmayne; health expert Jackie London; Today Wellness. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John C. Reilly; Marshmello and Dan Smith perform; Oprah’s Favorite Things. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sharon Lawrence; Calum Worthy (“Bodied”); Jordin Sparks (“Sugar and Sparks”); photographer Donald Graham and Heather Cooper of Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly’s son Michael Consuelos (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate eating plan; turning the body into a fat-burning machine. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Damon Wayans Jr., Victor Williams and Felix Mallard (“Happy Together”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors The Mona Lisa; tattoo-looking device tracks alcohol intake; liver cancer. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Brian Balthazar; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Decoding a text message; a Green Bay, Wis., man naps with shelter cats. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Rachael serves up turkey and sides like celery, apple and butternut squash stuffing. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man claims his wife has had affairs with hundreds of men, even though there is no evidence she cheated. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Instant Family”); the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders; Ariana Grande performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist and author Rebecca Traister. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Jack Whitehall; Chuck Todd; Lauren Daigle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Pine; Major Garrett; Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Melissa McCarthy; Dennis Miller; the Milk Carton Kids. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Noah Centineo; Derren Brown; Morrissey performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Jessica Parker; Hallie Jackson; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Gary Busey; Let’s Eat Grandma performs; Mackenzie Foy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCS; the Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. ESPN. The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; and SPST
