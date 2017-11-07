Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Mr. Robot' on USA

SERIES

Riverdale When an article written by Alice (Madchen Amick) sparks tensions, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) steps into the role of peacekeeper. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Archie (KJ Apa) for support when she gets a threatening ultimatum. Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Madelaine Petsch and Mark Consuelos also star, and Graham Phillips guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and others try to cover for Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) memory problem. Forest Whitaker and Demi Moore guest star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature A cheetah mother raises five newborns, teaching them how to hunt on the African plains. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Dynasty The growing rivalry between Fallon and Cristal (Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley) intensifies when they compete to be on the cover of a magazine, while Steven’s (James Mackay) former boyfriend suddenly shows up. 9 p.m. KTLA

NOVA Wrapping up a series of episodes on natural disasters, “Killer Floods” examines recent deluges that have caused widespread devastation in a short time. 9 p.m. KOCE and PBS

Iron Chef Showdown Florida’s Lindsay Autry takes on Chicago’s Matt Kerney and the winner faces Iron Chef Bobby Flay in a showdown in the Thanksgiving-themed season premiere, 9 p.m. Food Network. The new series “Iron Chef: Behind the Battle” follows at 10.

The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman At a time when the whole world seems to be polarizing into irreconcilable camps, Freeman tries to identify the forces that push people apart in a new episode titled “Us and Them.” 9 p.m. National Geographic

Chicago P.D. The massacre of a supposedly ideal family leads to an uncomfortable partnering of Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and a vice cop with whom she has a past (guest star Will Traval) in this new episode. Mykelti Williamson and Wendell Pierce also guest star. 10 p.m. NBC

South Park No amount of peer pressure can get Heidi to break up with Cartman, and Kyle doesn’t understand why in this new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

The A Word This British drama about two interrelated families adjusting to the autism diagnosis of a young member picks up the action two years after Season 1, as Joe (Max Vento), now 7, is becoming aware that he doesn’t fit in with many of his friends. Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Christopher Eccleston and Pooky Quesnel also star. 10 p.m. Sundance

Mr. Robot Elliot (Rami Malek) is on the run and Darlene (Carly Chaikin) tries to help in this new episode.10 p.m. USA

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Ozzy and Jack Osbourne embark on a new road trip, this time in a vintage 1973 GMC camper, the same RV in which Ozzy toured with Black Sabbath as he was just starting his career in America in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

The 51st Annual CMA Awards Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley mark their 10th anniversary as hosts as country music again honors its own in Nashville. Miranda Lambert (who will also perform) leads this year’s nominees with five bids, while Keith Urban and Little Big Town are tied with four each. Other scheduled performers include Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan and Eric Church. 8 p.m. ABC

Danica Racing superstar Danica Patrick is profiled in this new special. 8 p.m. EPIX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today In Trump They Trust; Sam Smith performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Wahlberg; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chef Kerry Heffernan; Forever in Your Mind performs; Carlos Greer (“Page Six TV”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today “Sesame Street.” (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg; Guillermo Díaz; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mario Batali, Michael Symon, Carla Hall and Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Diane Lane (“Justice League”); Shaun T (“T Is for Transformation”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ozzy and Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Shady addiction-treatment centers; unlicensed, illegal and deadly butt injections. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Widely used herbicide may cause cancer; practical solutions. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Carol Burnett; Harry makes up a song; dog trainer Brandon McMillan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man's family say they are concerned for his mental health and fear he’s a serious danger. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Idris Elba (“Molly’s Game”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Derek Hough (“Hold On”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV