Thursday's TV highlights: 'Murphy Brown' on CBS

Ed Stockly
By
Nov 07, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Katie Couric, left, guest stars as herself in a new episode of "Murphy Brown" on CBS, with series regular Faith Ford. (John Paul Filo / CBS)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tries to bond with Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) dad (Teller), but he’s more interested in Wolowitz’s (Simon Helberg) magic tricks, so Sheldon turns his attention to Mrs. Fowler (Kathy Bates). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore New mom Amy (America Ferrera) faces a truly nightmarish day at work when she learns that the store’s healthcare plan includes no provision for maternity leave, and she’s in no mood to put up with Cheyenne’s and Mateo’s (Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos) trying to convince her to change her new baby’s name. Ben Feldman and Colton Dunn also star with guest star Eden Sher (“The Middle”). 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Maggie (guest star Katherine Evans) is missing in the aftermath of a hunt that goes badly awry in this new episode, in which Mary and Bobby (guest stars Samantha Smith, Jim Beaver) join Dean and Sam (Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki) in a desperate race to find her. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy Catherine (Debbie Allen) is in Los Angeles getting the new foundation ready in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

Young Sheldon A video game takes over Sheldon and Meemaw’s (Iain Armitage, Annie Potts) lives in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Baroness Von Sketch Show The comedy series returns for a new season with two new episodes. Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

Murphy Brown The team joins Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough) at a lifetime achievement award gala in his honor, hosted by Katie Couric (herself) and attended by Murphy’s (Candice Bergen) worst-ever secretary (Bette Midler), who has a surprising new connection to Murphy. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit When a waitress at a popular restaurant is sexually assaulted, the squad looks for the culprit at the top of the culinary food chain, but Benson and Stone (Mariska Hargitay, Philip Winchester) hit a wall when it's time to prosecute. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder To appease their mothers, Connor and Oliver (Jack Falahee, Conrad Ricamora) try to find a traditional church venue in which to hold their wedding in this new episode of the legal drama. Viola Davis and Billy Brown also star with guest star Laura Innes. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

We Are Not Done Yet Poetry becomes a medium for sharing fears, victories and vulnerabilities in this new documentary set in a USO-sponsored workshop at Walter Reed National Military Hospital in Washington, D.C., where veterans and active-duty personnel from diverse backgrounds come together and try to combat their respective demons through the written word. Actor Jeffrey Wright and poet Seema Reeza guide these warrior-poets in their journeys. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mark Wahlberg; Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Coy (“The Front Runner”); Martin Lewis; David Bugenske. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg (“Instant Family”); LeAnn Rimes performs; Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View April Ryan; John C. Reilly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Chassie Post. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A mom finds signs of drug use on a baby changing table in a public restroom; funeral home scams. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Jovan Adepo (“Overlord”); a contestant answers trivia. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Carbon dioxide injections; giving fish oil to babies; herbal birth control. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Keke Palmer; Perez Hilton; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve William Shatner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Michael McKean (“Laverne & Shirley”); director Joel Edgerton (“Boy Erased”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Family members feel that a mother is pushing her child to transition from male to female too soon. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leah Remini (“Second Act”); drummers Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry perform; whale rescuers. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer and rapper Swizz Beatz. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Bridget Everett; Finesse Mitchell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Kirsten Gillibrand; Big Red Machine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Anderson; Sebastian Stan; Jeff Goldblum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Jack Whitehall; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; David Remnick; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Rupert Everett; Drab Majesty; George Tillman Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings host the Minnesota Wild. 7:30 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

