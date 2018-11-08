Thursday's TV highlights: 'Murphy Brown' on CBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tries to bond with Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) dad (Teller), but he’s more interested in Wolowitz’s (Simon Helberg) magic tricks, so Sheldon turns his attention to Mrs. Fowler (Kathy Bates). Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore New mom Amy (America Ferrera) faces a truly nightmarish day at work when she learns that the store’s healthcare plan includes no provision for maternity leave, and she’s in no mood to put up with Cheyenne’s and Mateo’s (Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos) trying to convince her to change her new baby’s name. Ben Feldman and Colton Dunn also star with guest star Eden Sher (“The Middle”). 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Maggie (guest star Katherine Evans) is missing in the aftermath of a hunt that goes badly awry in this new episode, in which Mary and Bobby (guest stars Samantha Smith, Jim Beaver) join Dean and Sam (Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki) in a desperate race to find her. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey’s Anatomy Catherine (Debbie Allen) is in Los Angeles getting the new foundation ready in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC
Young Sheldon A video game takes over Sheldon and Meemaw’s (Iain Armitage, Annie Potts) lives in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Baroness Von Sketch Show The comedy series returns for a new season with two new episodes. Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
Murphy Brown The team joins Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough) at a lifetime achievement award gala in his honor, hosted by Katie Couric (herself) and attended by Murphy’s (Candice Bergen) worst-ever secretary (Bette Midler), who has a surprising new connection to Murphy. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit When a waitress at a popular restaurant is sexually assaulted, the squad looks for the culprit at the top of the culinary food chain, but Benson and Stone (Mariska Hargitay, Philip Winchester) hit a wall when it's time to prosecute. 10 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder To appease their mothers, Connor and Oliver (Jack Falahee, Conrad Ricamora) try to find a traditional church venue in which to hold their wedding in this new episode of the legal drama. Viola Davis and Billy Brown also star with guest star Laura Innes. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
We Are Not Done Yet Poetry becomes a medium for sharing fears, victories and vulnerabilities in this new documentary set in a USO-sponsored workshop at Walter Reed National Military Hospital in Washington, D.C., where veterans and active-duty personnel from diverse backgrounds come together and try to combat their respective demons through the written word. Actor Jeffrey Wright and poet Seema Reeza guide these warrior-poets in their journeys. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mark Wahlberg; Elmo, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Coy (“The Front Runner”); Martin Lewis; David Bugenske. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg (“Instant Family”); LeAnn Rimes performs; Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View April Ryan; John C. Reilly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chassie Post. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A mom finds signs of drug use on a baby changing table in a public restroom; funeral home scams. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Jovan Adepo (“Overlord”); a contestant answers trivia. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Carbon dioxide injections; giving fish oil to babies; herbal birth control. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Keke Palmer; Perez Hilton; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve William Shatner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Michael McKean (“Laverne & Shirley”); director Joel Edgerton (“Boy Erased”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Family members feel that a mother is pushing her child to transition from male to female too soon. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leah Remini (“Second Act”); drummers Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry perform; whale rescuers. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer and rapper Swizz Beatz. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Bridget Everett; Finesse Mitchell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Kirsten Gillibrand; Big Red Machine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Anderson; Sebastian Stan; Jeff Goldblum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Jack Whitehall; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; David Remnick; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rupert Everett; Drab Majesty; George Tillman Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Minnesota Wild. 7:30 p.m. FSN
