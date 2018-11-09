Friday’s TV highlights: 'The Cool Kids' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver Matty (Meredith Eaton) sends the team to Ghana to recover a hard drive from an e-waste landfill that is run by a powerful and violent man in this new episode of the rebooted adventure series. Lucas Till and George Eads also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica and Louis (Constance Wu, Randall Park) are thrilled when a Chinese family moves into the neighborhood. Ming-Na Wen is featured in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) mother (Susan Sullivan) comes to visit and hits it off with Ed (Hector Elizondo) in this new episode of the comedy. Tim Allen stars. 8 p.m. Fox
The Cool Kids Hank and Margaret (David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence) have their hearts set on winning a new oversize flat-screen TV that’s the grand prize in a competition, but it goes to residents who cheated. Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan also star, with guest star Artemis Pebdani. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigates a cold case that his grandfather and the famous Honolulu detective Chang Apana worked on in the 1940s in this new episode of the police drama. Scott Caan also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Midnight, Texas Fiji and Manfred (Parisa Fitz-Henley, Francois Arnaud) mount a desperate effort to discover who or what is trying to kill Bobo (Dylan Bruce) in this new episode of the supernatural series. Yul Vazquez and Jason Lewis also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Heather and Valencia (Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz) are experiencing changes in their lives that shock Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must create a dish using potatoes as the key component, and one chef can’t handle the pressure, leading to a chaotic dinner service in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances This new episode features a U.K. production of “The Sound of Music,” the musical about the von Trapp Family Singers and their escape from Austria at the height of Nazism. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri shifts gears into full-blown carnivore mode with stops in Little Rock, Ark., and Santa Rosa and Napa, Calif. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods The drug cartel hit man responsible for torching Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) house resurfaces in this new episode of the police drama. Tom Selleck also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Rick James is featured in live action and animation in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Contender The top two fighters go head to head in a battle for the ultimate title of “The Contender” in the season finale from the Forum. 10 p.m. EPIX
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) has a final showdown with the second elder in San Francisco, while in Denver, Flesh, Doc and Jolene (Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard and Caroline Cave) learn that even in a Safe-Zone, life isn't easy. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Graham Norton Show Claire Foy (“The Girl in the Spider’s Web”), Kurt Russell and comic David Walliams (“The Ice Monster”) are guests, and Mumford & Sons performs, in this new episode. 11 p.m. BBC America
Room 104 This anthology series returns for a new season in two new episodes. 11:30 p.m. and midnight HBO
MOVIES
Red Sparrow Jennifer Lawrence stars as a former ballerina turned Russian spy, who is assigned by her handlers with seducing a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) and persuading him to divulge the name of the Russian working for him in this 2018 thriller adapted from a novel by former CIA member Jason Matthews. 7:40 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Elizabeth Heiskell; tennis player Sam Barry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood; Wu-Tang Clan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; long-term care specialist Pamela Ivy Whyte; Vintage Trouble performs; Martina McBride; Calum Worthy. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Grinch”); Josh Dallas (“Manifest”); Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ana Navarro; Capt. Florent Groberg, U.S. Army (retired). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Clifton Powell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show What may be hiding in the tight fabric of stretchy clothes; Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams (“Chad Loves Michelle”). (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson (“Chad Loves Michelle”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Social media and “boozy mom culture”; boosting brain performance; Meghan Markle’s facial secret. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Cynthia Bailey; Shannon Beador; Kelly Dodd; Dorit Kemsley; NeNe Leakes; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve NFL player Shane Ray; Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia; chef Tregaye Fraser. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Sunny Anderson visits a military base. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil While preparing to return to the show, a woman is arrested and jailed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”); Pharrell Williams (“The Grinch”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Aftermath of midterm elections; shakeup at the Department of Justice; the future of the Russia investigation: Chuck Todd, NBC; Molly Ball, Time; Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Bob Woodward; Sarah Silverman; Cornell Belcher; Katty Kay; Bret Stephens. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Wahlberg; Chip and Joanna Gaines; Zac Brown Band. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alexander Skarsgard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format