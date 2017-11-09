Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KTLA

SERIES

MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team are off to Ecuador when one of that country’s presidential candidates needs a heart transplant. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) are on the trail of dangerous computer hackers. Guest stars include Mary Stuart Masterson and Heather Burns. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) returns to her East Coast roots and seeks comfort and counsel from her mother (guest star Tovah Feldshuh). vell, David Hull and Gabrielle Ruiz also star in this new episode of the comedy drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell’s Kitchen Each of the remaining contestants has a half-hour to prepare a pizza that reflects the countries they’re assigned to represent. The dinner-service guests are “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Melissa Fumero and Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the team are on the trail of the killer of two tourists, and a man with multiple personality disorder is the prime suspect. Claire Forlani reprises her recurring role. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) isn’t sure how to react to Adam’s (guest star Tyler Posey) dating history, but it could definitely put a damper on their renewed relationship. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel’s Inhumans In the finale of what has been a relatively brief first season for the fantasy-drama, brothers Black Bolt and Maximus (Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon) square off against each other. 9 p.m. ABC

The Exorcist The foster home becomes the setting of a potentially lethal encounter as Marcus and Tomas (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera) do all they can to lure the demon out into the open. 9 p.m. Fox

Active Shooter: America Under Fire The new episode “Oak Creek, Wisconsin” revisits an incident on Aug. 5, 2012, in which an avowed white supremacist walked into a Sikh temple in this community and opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol, killing six people and wounding four others before committing suicide. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation Shattered by the death of someone on the team, Murphy (Keith Allan) loses control and Warren (Kellita Smith) isn’t able to stop him and several others from seeking revenge. 9 p.m. Syfy

Great Performances: Foo Fighters — Landmarks Live in Concert Dave Grohl and his band are shown in concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheater at the Acropolis in Athens. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith is the host. 10 p.m. KOCE

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The live action-animated series ends its first season. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Superstition While working on a case, May (Demetria McKinney) gets pulled into a mysterious and sinister mirror world. 10 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

Cinema Paradiso Giuseppe Tornatore’s glowing 1988 drama about Salvatore, a youth who finds friendship and an abiding love for movies while spending time with a grizzled old projectionist (Philippe Noiret). Marco Leonardi, Salvatore Cascio and Jacques Perrin play Salvatore at different ages. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elton John; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Lithgow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chef Diane Henderiks; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; John Fugelsang; football preview: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; journalist Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Anne Heche and Mike Vogel (“The Brave”); author Rachel Jeffs; singer Jessie James Decker. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Lithgow; Jay Pharoah; guest co-host Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Joy Behar. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show TV producer Mona Scott-Young dishes (“Xscape Still Kickin’ It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Matt LeBlanc; guest co-host Grant Show. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Pink; a disabled woman who leads an amazing life; disturbing medical photos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry An Air Force couple marry in-studio; a cook-off; Jaimie Alexander (“Blindspot”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Thanksgiving cooking gadgets; Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); co-host Jesse Palmer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A young teen’s boyfriend and her father have an altercation. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former Vice President Joe Biden; NFL player Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real A veteran and his girlfriend who lost their home in the Santa Rosa fires. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE