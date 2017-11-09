Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KTLA

SERIES
MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team are off to Ecuador when one of that country’s presidential candidates needs a heart transplant. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) are on the trail of dangerous computer hackers. Guest stars include Mary Stuart Masterson and Heather Burns. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) returns to her East Coast roots and seeks comfort and counsel from her mother (guest star Tovah Feldshuh). vell, David Hull and Gabrielle Ruiz also star in this new episode of the comedy drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hell’s Kitchen Each of the remaining contestants has a half-hour to prepare a pizza that reflects the countries they’re assigned to represent. The dinner-service guests are “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Melissa Fumero and Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the team are on the trail of the killer of two tourists, and a man with multiple personality disorder is the prime suspect. Claire Forlani reprises her recurring role. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) isn’t sure how to react to Adam’s (guest star Tyler Posey) dating history, but it could definitely put a damper on their renewed relationship. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel’s Inhumans In the finale of what has been a relatively brief first season for the fantasy-drama, brothers Black Bolt and Maximus (Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon) square off against each other. 9 p.m. ABC
The Exorcist The foster home becomes the setting of a potentially lethal encounter as Marcus and Tomas (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera) do all they can to lure the demon out into the open. 9 p.m. Fox
Active Shooter: America Under Fire The new episode “Oak Creek, Wisconsin” revisits an incident on Aug. 5, 2012, in which an avowed white supremacist walked into a Sikh temple in this community and opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol, killing six people and wounding four others before committing suicide. 9 p.m. Showtime
Z Nation Shattered by the death of someone on the team, Murphy (Keith Allan) loses control and Warren (Kellita Smith) isn’t able to stop him and several others from seeking revenge. 9 p.m. Syfy
Great Performances: Foo Fighters — Landmarks Live in Concert Dave Grohl and his band are shown in concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheater at the Acropolis in Athens. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith is the host. 10 p.m. KOCE
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The live action-animated series ends its first season. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Superstition While working on a case, May (Demetria McKinney) gets pulled into a mysterious and sinister mirror world. 10 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Cinema Paradiso Giuseppe Tornatore’s glowing 1988 drama about Salvatore, a youth who finds friendship and an abiding love for movies while spending time with a grizzled old projectionist (Philippe Noiret). Marco Leonardi, Salvatore Cascio and Jacques Perrin play Salvatore at different ages. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Elton John; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Lithgow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Chef Diane Henderiks; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; John Fugelsang; football preview: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; journalist Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Anne Heche and Mike Vogel (“The Brave”); author Rachel Jeffs; singer Jessie James Decker. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Lithgow; Jay Pharoah; guest co-host Jenna Dewan Tatum. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Joy Behar. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show TV producer Mona Scott-Young dishes (“Xscape Still Kickin’ It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Matt LeBlanc; guest co-host Grant Show. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Pink; a disabled woman who leads an amazing life; disturbing medical photos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry An Air Force couple marry in-studio; a cook-off; Jaimie Alexander (“Blindspot”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Thanksgiving cooking gadgets; Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); co-host Jesse Palmer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young teen’s boyfriend and her father have an altercation. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former Vice President Joe Biden; NFL player Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real A veteran and his girlfriend who lost their home in the Santa Rosa fires. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose — The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Political strategist Donna Brazile; Sarah Silverman; political commentator Chris Matthews. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Documentary filmmaker Jon Alpert. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Miley Cyrus performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic John Mulaney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Johnson; Minnie Driver; Barns Courtney performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Heidi Klum; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Imagine Dragons perform. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Perlman; Now, Now performs; comic Drew Frees. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Nov. 5 - 11, 2017 in PDF format