Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES
Versailles Marchal (Tygh Runyan) feels uneasy about a direct request from Louis (George Blagden), while Louis tries to win over Cardinal Leto (Ken Bones), while conspiring with the Ottomans. Alexander Vlahos also stars in this new episode of the historical drama. 7 p.m. Ovation
Saturday Night Live Liev Schreiber hosts with musical guest Lil Wayne. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Shut Up and Dribble This new episode recalls a quote by Michael Jordan that became a declaration for a generation of players, and Craig Hodges and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf made their voices heard over the L.A. riots. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPECIALS
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special The 49th season of the children’s series is scheduled to launch next weekend, and this charming new stand-alone special makes a delightful prelude, telling the story of a mysterious pickle that appears to have uncanny powers, because when it is delivered to Sesame Street, neighborhood friends Elmo, Abby and Bert see their wishes starting to come true. 7 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
The Bridge on the River Kwai Airing as part of TCM’s Veterans Day weekend lineup of war films, David Lean’s classic 1957 adaptation of the Pierre Boulle novel earned seven Oscars, including best picture and director. Alec Guinness won lead actor for his portrayal of a British colonel leading fellow prisoners of war in building a railroad bridge for the Japanese, that an American officer (William Holden) schemes to destroy. Jack Hawkins and Sessue Hayakawa costar. 2 p.m. TCM.
Cloud 9 Dove Cameron (“Liv & Maddie”) stars in this family-friendly drama as a prima donna snowboarder whose team dumps her. She’s forced to train with Will (Luke Benward, “Good Luck Charlie”), a former champion branded as a failure after a career-ending wipeout. Jeffrey Nordling also stars. 8 p.m. Disney
It's Christmas, Eve An interim administrator (LeAnn Rimes) who turns around failing schools is assigned to visit one in her hometown, where she meets the head of the music department (Tyler Hynes, “UnReal”), a single dad, in this new musically oriented holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Love, Simon Greg Berlanti directed this feel-good 2018 charmer about a gay teen romance. Nick Robinson stars as suburban Atlanta teenager, who is well-liked by his classmates but don’t know that he is gay. Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner play his parents; Keiynan Lonsdale (“The Flash”) and Katherine Langford co-star. 8 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) Rep. Jerry Nadler(D-N.Y.). Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.). Panel: Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.); Rick Santorum; Mike Rogers; Nina Turner. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Conversion therapy; Ben Stiller; Japanese chefs tackle pizza; Roger Daltrey; Kenneth Lonergan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Centennial of the World War I Armistice; the future of the EU; the transnational Alliance; war, climate change, trade and economic reform: Pres. Emmanuel Macron (France). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Rachael Bade, Politico; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.). Representative-Elect Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.); Representative-Elect Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Eliana Johnson, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Democratic majority in the House: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.); Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Midterm elections; the resignation of Atty. Gen Jeff Sessions: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. Panel: Mary Bruce; Matthew Dowd; Chris Christie; Sara Fagen; Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources The White House suspends Jim Acosta's press pass: April Ryan; Brian Karem, Playboy; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Legal issues of revoking press passes: First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams. Protestors at Tucker Carlson's home: Neil Patel, Daily Caller. Houston Chronicle reporter is accused of making up sources for stories: Steve Riley, Houston Chronicle. President Trump's language: author George Lakoff (“Don't Think of an Elephant”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Personal information collection; gold extraction in South Africa; Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football California visits USC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Mississippi at Texas A&M, 9 a.m. CBS; Wisconsin at Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State at Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Duke, 9 a.m. KDOC; South Carolina at Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Navy at Central Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN2; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Kansas at Kansas State, 9 a.m. FSN; Mississippi State at Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Washington State at Colorado, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn at Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Miami at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Texas at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson at Boston College, 5 p.m. ABC; UNLV at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2.
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SPST; the Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. FSN
