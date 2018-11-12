Monday's TV highlights: 'Explorer' on National Geographic

SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) is embraced by the patrons and barbers at the local barbershop, much to Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) dismay in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice It’s the the first night of live playoffs. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that genuinely shocks her. David Ramsay, Echo Kellum and Juliana Harkady also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Mars This documentary series takes a behind-the-scenes look at SpaceX,where Elon Musk and his engineers have experienced both setbacks and successes while advancing the space industry. 8 p.m. National Geographic
Magnum P.I. A dying man who needs a bone marrow transplant hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to find his estranged brother, a potential donor. Perdita Weeks also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow The Legends go under cover as camp counselors to find summer camp kids that have disappeared. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Holiday Baking Championship A new Thanksgiving episode starts with a pre-heat in which contestants make four kinds of pies on a single sheet pan. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale evaluate their efforts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mars After almost a decade alone on Mars, scientists at IMSF’s now fully developed Olympus Town settlement prepare for the arrival of a group of highly skilled astronauts working for a for-profit corporation specializing in natural-resource extraction in the season premiere of this speculative series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Good Doctor Shaun and Morgan (Freddie Highmore, Fiona Gubelmann) deal with two brothers who are haggling over matters of life and death in this new episode. Richard Schiff and Antonia Thomas also star with guest stars Lisa Edelstein and Marsha Thomason. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new episode “The Cleaners” documents the work of five content moderators in Manila, Philippines, monitor and censor offensive, pornographic and subversive posts on social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube. 10 p.m. KOCE
Explorer Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”) takes over this globetrotting series with a season premiere that travels to deep into the highly active Masaya volcano, in Nicaragua. 10 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
The Price of Everything In a world where paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat sell at auction for tens of millions of dollars, Nathaniel Kahn’s new documentary takes a deep dive into the contemporary art scene in a money-driven, consumer-based society. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Stephen Peck, U.S. Vets; Sara Skirboll; Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael B. Jordan (“Creed II”); Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles”); Joaquin Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kirsten Gillibrand; Carlos Figueroa. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Possible dangers of microwave meals; microwave mistakes that can make people sick. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Esai Morales (“Mars”); dressing like Meghan Markle. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Chef Wolfgang Puck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Michael Strahan; chef Richard Blais. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”); Travis Scott performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Post-election discussion. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk (Season premiere) Chef Anthony Bourdain; the science of food. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Charli XCX and Troye Sivan perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Octavia Spencer; Jesse Williams; Pentatonix performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kerry Washington; David Sedaris; Mamoudou Athie; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Giants visit the 49ers, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
