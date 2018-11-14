Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Empire' on Fox

SERIES
Riverdale After weeks go by with no contact from Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) plots to break him out of juvenile detention while Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has taken their investigation too far. 8 p.m. KTLA
Empire Lucious (Terrence Howard) must work with Jeff Kingsley (A.Z. Kelsey) to get girl group TBD back on the map while Jamal (Jussie Smollett) gets angry with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) when she tries to steal his artist. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” highlights recent discoveries about squirrels, including the fox squirrel’s ability to remember the location of 9,000 nuts. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Austin City Limits Texan Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her album “Golden Hour”; and rocker Lukas Nelson also performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. KVCR
All American Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) two worlds come together to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills, but mixing the dysfunctional families ends in disaster in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
NOVA The new episode “Thai Cave Rescue” documents the story of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave system in Thailand. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Guy’s Grocery Games Four chefs compete in a new holiday-themed episode that gives the competitors limited ingredients with which to make a full Thanksgiving dinner. Judging their efforts are Rocco DiSpirito, Aarti Sequeira and Justin Warner. Guy Fieri hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Criminal Minds Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and his team race to capture the vigilante terrorists who are staging an ongoing series of attacks on the nation’s capital every 27 minutes in this new episode. Paget Brewster, Stephen Bishop and Matthew Gray Gubler also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Sinking Cities The city of London faces the threats of rising seas, relying on low-tech and more advanced solutions. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
South Park ManBearPig continues to terrorize the community in this new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
American Horror Story: Apocalypse A battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil in the season finale of the supernatural series. 10 p.m. FX
Stan Against Evil An evil puppet murders an antique store owner, and begins summoning spirits from hell, while Stan (John McGinley) brews homemade beer, 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
SPECIALS
The 52nd Annual CMA Awards Country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host these annual awards ceremonies, broadcast live in most areas from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Chris Stapleton and Dawn Huff lead the pack of this year’s nominees with five and four nods, respectively. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano; the Radio City Rockettes perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chef Jack Witherspoon; health and fitness expert Christine Lusita; Alfonso Ribeiro. Rapper Snoop Dogg, singer-songwriter Eric Benet and actor Omar Gooding (“Redemption of a Dogg”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jussie Smollett (“Empire”); acrobats Virginia Tuells and Ihosvanys Perez perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Troye Sivan (“Boy Erased”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Using hydrogen peroxide as a cure-all; Daphne Oz and friends. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Keshia Knight Pulliam (“Jingle Belle”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Protecting financial health in a crisis; meat bars; a breathing exercise to instantly calm nerves. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Mark Wahlberg; Isabela Moner; Josh McBride; Carrie Ann Inaba and Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill; a 97-year-old blind bowler. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man confronts his mother’s killer, whom he helped to put behind bars. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Connie Britton (“Dirty John”); a 9-year-old rapper tests toys and performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley (“The Most Valuable Skills in Chess”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Tig Notaro; the Struts and Kesha perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Bianna Golodryga; Flynn McGarry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Emily Blunt; Taron Egerton; Kane Brown performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Richard E. Grant; Ian Karmel. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Stanley Tucci; Pale Waves; Caitlin Kalafus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Martina McBride; Barns Courtney; Jonas Strand Gravli. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans visit Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
