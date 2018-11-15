Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

Ed Stockly
By
Nov 14, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Guest star Jon Cryer, left, as himself, and Sean Hayes on "WIll & Grace" on NBC. (Chris Haston / NBC)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) learn from a Russian paper that Super Asymmetry, their pet project, has already been studied and disproved in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore When a new Cloud 9 directive forces the employees to be friendlier with customers, Amy (America Ferrera) meets Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) parents. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy The effects of a savage windstorm send a flood of patients to the ER in the winter finale of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd (who directed this episode) star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Good Place Michael and Janet (Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden) visit the person they believe to be the very model of virtuous living in the modern world in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) studies his family for a psychology project when a Thanksgiving dinner turns into a family fight. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) pressures Christy (Anna Faris) to repair her strained relationship with her daughter (former series regular Sadie Calvano) while Adam (William Fichtner) gets ready for the grand opening of his bar. Kristen Johnston continues her guest role. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Karen (Megan Mullally) fires Jack (Sean Hayes) from the play she’s producing and replaces him with a former TV star (Jon Cryer, himself). David Schwimmer continues his guest role. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies When a couple of students go missing, Alaric (Matt Davis) dispatches Hope, Lizzie, MG and Landon (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi) to investigate in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Station 19 The Seattle windstorm that kicked up on “Grey’s Anatomy” keeps on blowing in this spinoff drama. 9 p.m. ABC

Murphy Brown Murphy (Candice Bergen) and her team try to land the first interview with Corky’s (Faith Ford) beauty pageant friend who just awoke from a 10-year coma, and is in for a few surprises, to say the least. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Connor and Oliver’s (Jack Falahee, Conrad Ricamora) wedding day has arrived, but there’s murder afoot in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Beat Bobby Flay Chef-restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian and Sara Haines (“Good Morning America”) are guests in this new holiday-themed special episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

The Emperor's Newest Clothes Jeff Daniels and Alison Pill, former co-stars of “The Newsroom,” re-team in the voice cast of this new animated special, which re-imagines a classic Hans Christian Andersen fable about a vain emperor who insists that his subjects agree with everything he says. 6 p.m. HBO

Latin Grammy Awards 2018 This Spanish language special airs from Las Vegas. 8 p.m. KMEX

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama The former talk-show host interviews the former first lady. 8 p.m. OWN

JFK: The Lost Assassination Tapes This new special draws from hundreds of hours of news coverage before, during and after the Nov. 23, 1963, assassination of President Kennedy. 10 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Viola Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Keisha Knight-Pulliam (“3 Year Plan”); rapper Nipsey Hussell; Jeffrey Wright (“Hold the Dark”); Brockett Parsons performs; hypnotist Chris Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”); Brian Tyree Henry (“Widows”); Kelly’s dad, Joe Ripa. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Viggo Mortensen; Mahershala Ali. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A murderer uses allergy pills as a defense; some women are obsessed with dangerous men behind bars. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Kym Whitley (“The Delusions of Cinderella”); an audience member answers trivia questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Autistic man’s weight loss; bizarre in the ER; women may prefer dating single dads; forgotten fruit. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Annie Potts; Jodie Sweetin and Lisa Joyner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Dating after divorce; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; a boy who gave CPR to a squirrel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Jason George. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man’s social media photos have been used as catfish bait to lure women into online relationships. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former first lady Michelle Obama. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Tessa Thompson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Carell; Eric Bana; Troye Sivan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ben Stiller; Jemele Hill; Jorja Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Former first lady Michelle Obama; Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Maggie Gyllenhaal; Paul Dano; Diego Luna; Dylan Reynolds. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Martin Short; Brian Tyree Henry; Amir Obè performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Busy Philipps; Lily Allen performs; Erica Rhodes. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Soccer England versus United States, from Wembley Stadium in London. 11:45 a.m. ESPN2

NFL Football Green Bay Packers visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. TNT.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

