Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway' on PBS

By
Nov 15, 2018 | 8:00 PM
"Great Performances: John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway" goes behind the scenes of the show "Latin History for Morons," on PBS. (Kevin Berne / PBS)

SERIES

VICE This new episode of the news magazine series explores the effect the Trump administration’s border polices have had on the fates of asylum seekers. 7:30 p.m. HBO

MacGyver An Irish military intelligence officer claims to know the whereabouts of a bomb maker Mac (Lucas Till) has been hunting for years in this new episode of the rebooted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Determined to make a clean break with Liam (guest star Adam Huber) and move on with her life, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to prove to Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and his family that he is her true love. Nicollette Sheridan, Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) is concerned when Eddie’s (Hudson Yang) substitute English teacher throws out the class syllabus. Also, Louis and Honey (Randall Park, Chelsey Crisp) try to find a workout group that can help both of them lose weight in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing After a series of rejections sends her into a depression, Mandy (Molly McCook) is ready to abandon her dream of becoming a designer. Nancy Travis and Tim Allen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Cool Kids When Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) is invited to an exclusive potluck for Thanksgiving, she takes Sid (Leslie Jordan) as her plus-one, leaving Hank and Charlie (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull) on their own in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets more than she bargained for during a day out with Darryl (Pete Gardner) in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances The new episode “John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway” is a behind-the-scenes documentary that reveals the creative process for the performer’s latest show, “Latin History for Morons,” which earned Leguizamo a special Tony Award. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Denver, a Native American eatery has a new way to serve bison. Also, a diner in Nashville, Tenn., takes lamb to the next level, and at Yellowstone National Park, host Guy Fieri finds a brand-new barbecue joint with brisket. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The second and final Rick James episode of this live action/animated series. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Van Helsing Mohamad (Trezzo Mahoro) struggles to break out of his prison, while Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) comes closer to achieving his ultimate destiny in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

The Cured Ellen Page and Sam Keeley star in writer-director David Freyne’s 2017 horror drama, which opens in Ireland five years after a plague cut a devastating swath across Europe, transforming its victims into violent zombies. Although a cure was devised, it proved effective only for about 75% of survivors. 8 p.m. Showtime

Thoroughbreds Screenwriter Cory Finley made his directorial debut with this 2017 pitch-black comic thriller that follows a high-school student (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her sociopathic friend (Olivia Cooke) as they plot to hire a young drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to commit murder. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Willem Dafoe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Eric Bana (“Dirty John”); Mike Tyson; Dwayne Johnson (“Titan Games”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tessa Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Milo Manheim and dancer Witney Carson (“Dancing With the Stars”) Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Rolonda Watts; LeAnn Locken (“The Real Housewives of Dallas”); Shonee Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alexander Skarsgard (“The Little Drummer Girl”); Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Viola Davis; Michelle Rodriguez; Elizabeth Debicki. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Doctors discuss their frustration with mass shootings as a public health crisis. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Lisa Edelstein (“The Good Doctor”); DJ Kass performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Kids’ vitamins; lip balm; ketchup for hair color; sonogram nail art; a surprise “trip” for health. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Dylan McDermott; Paul Dano; Jodie Sweetin and NeNe Leakes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve NFL star Sterling Shepard; Emi Secrest performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman who catfishes tells why she has been pretending to be a man online for so long and meets the man whose photo she's been using. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine (“The Voice”); Average Andy competes on “The Titan Games,” with host Dwayne Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Turmoil inside the White House: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Jonathan Lemire, the Associated Press; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season finale) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); former world chess champion Garry Kasparov; Van Jones; historian Nancy MacLean; Steve Schmidt. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Rep.-elect Katie Hill (D-Palmdale); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); John Iadarola, the Young Turks; Heidi Hamilton, Dish Nation; Gianno Caldwell, Fox News; Blues Traveler performs. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benicio Del Toro; Mariah Carey performs with Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Timothée Chalamet; Sonia Sotomayor; Graham Kay. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. FSN; the Ducks host the Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. FSPrime.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

