Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Christmas at Graceland' on Hallmark

College Football Crosstown rivals USC and UCLA meet in the Rose Bowl, 12:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Ohio State at Maryland, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan State at Nebraska, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina State at Louisville, 9 a.m. KDOC; Arkansas at Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Yale versus Harvard, 9 a.m. ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 9 a.m. FSN; Syracuse versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Missouri at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Boston College at Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. FSN; Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m. FS1; Duke at Clemson, 4 p.m. ESPN; Alabama-Birmingham at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Cincinnati at Central Florida, 5 p.m. ABC; New Mexico State at BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN.