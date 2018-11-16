Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Christmas at Graceland' on Hallmark

SERIES
Sesame Street Abby and Elmo play veterinarians by using their eyes, ears and hands to figure out what’s wrong with their pretend patients in the season premiere. 9 a.m. HBO
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Host Guy Fieri invites some of his chef friends over to do a warm-up for Thanksgiving. Alex Guarnaschelli prepares her roast turkey with mozzarella and pepperoni stuffing. 12:30 p.m. Food Network
Versailles Marchal (Tygh Runyan) leads his men on the hunt for Sophie and Eleanor (Maddison Jaizani, Daphne Patakia) while Louis and Phillipe (George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos) decide they would like to meet with the midwife who would have looked after their brother in this new episode of the opulent historical drama. 7 p.m. Ovation
Saturday Night Live Steve Carell (“Beautiful Boy”) hosts with musical guest Ella Mai. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Shut Up and Dribble In this new episode NBA players begin reaching unprecedented levels of economic and cultural influence and start to speak up and be heard in the conclusion of this three-part series. 9 and 10 p.m. Showtime
SPECIALS
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle This two-part documentary series recalls the tragic story of Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple. 9 p.m. Sundance
It's a Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special Melissa Joan Hart hosts a new special previewing this season of 14 new holiday-themed movies on Lifetime, through a mash-up of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Christmas at Graceland Shot on location at the historic home of Elvis Presley, this new holiday drama stars Kelly Pickler as a Chicago businesswoman and single mom who takes young daughter (Claire Elizabeth Green) with her to Memphis, her hometown, where’s she’s closing a deal. While there she reunites with an old flame (Wes Brown), now a concert promoter. Tamara Austin and Tommy Cresswell also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Pacific Rim Uprising In director and co-writer Steven S. McKnight’s 2018 science fiction-action film — a sequel to “Pacific Rim” — John Boyega stars as the son of Idris Elba’s character in the original, who joins humanity in another fight against giant monsters intent on destroying Earth. Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman reprise their roles. 8 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Newly elected members of Congress: Deb Haaland (D-N.M.); Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas); Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.). Panel: Richard Ojeda; Michael Caputo; Amanda Carpenter; Karine Jean-Pierre. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Chrissy Teigen; John Legend; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Donald J. Trump. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Donna Edwards; Gerald Seib; Jonathan Swan. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit; trade with China; Brexit: Ian Bremmer; Kurt Campbell; Rana Foroohar. Midterm elections implication for the future: Peter Beinart, the Atlantic; Steve Phillips. Serbia: Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Serbia. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Newly elected members of Congress: Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas); Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.); Deb Haaland (D-N.M.); Joe Neguse (D-Colo.). Panel: David Nakamura; Seung Min Kim; Paula Reid; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; John Harwood; Hallie Jackson; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources President Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta: Ted Boutrous, attorney for CNN. Banning reporters from White House: Sam Donaldson. Reporting on Trump’s state of mind: Carl Bernstein; Chris Ruddy, Newsmax. Philippine government versus a news web site: Maria Ressa, Rappler. Facebook: Renee DiResta. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Chris Wallace; Sara Fischer; Mo Elleithee; Emily Jashinsky; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Narcotic overdose treatment Naloxone; former professional football player Tim Green. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Crosstown rivals USC and UCLA meet in the Rose Bowl, 12:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Ohio State at Maryland, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan State at Nebraska, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina State at Louisville, 9 a.m. KDOC; Arkansas at Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Yale versus Harvard, 9 a.m. ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 9 a.m. FSN; Syracuse versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Missouri at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Boston College at Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. FSN; Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m. FS1; Duke at Clemson, 4 p.m. ESPN; Alabama-Birmingham at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Cincinnati at Central Florida, 5 p.m. ABC; New Mexico State at BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN.
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers at Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SPST.
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. FSN
