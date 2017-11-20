Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Long Road Home' on National Geographic

SERIES

NCIS On Thanksgiving, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team are on the hunt for a global arms dealer, and the case has a personal aspect for Sloane (Maria Bello), since their target killed an MI6 agent she knew well. 8 p.m. CBS

The Middle When Axl (Charlie McDermott) visits his buddy Hutch (guest star Alphonso McAuley) he’s surprised to find him acting like an adult instead of the carefree lout he once was. Also, Sue (Eden Sher) watches the thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” while alone in her apartment. Atticus Shaffer, Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) investigate a surfer’s death, but Murtaugh is distracted by suspicions about Trish’s (Keesha Sharp) new friend. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots DNA detective work helps actresses Tea Leoni and Gaby Hoffmann to learn the identities and life stories of some of their ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) tries to help a boxer who’s facing a murder charge while the rest of the team enjoy Thanksgiving with their families. 9 p.m. CBS

Dancing With the Stars Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews recap the journeys of those who have made it into the finals before the winner is announced in the season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Mickey and Jimmy (Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur) are back in their hometown to mark Jimmy’s high-school baseball number being retired in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Who Killed Tupac? Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump forms a team to investigate the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, starting with the theory that gang member Orlando Anderson may have been responsible. 9 p.m. A&E

Fixer Upper Matt and Samantha Hardy launch the final season by helping a couple who are moving from Austin to Waco, Texas, and hoping to buy their first house. 9 p.m. HGTV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) father and his wife (guest stars Jimmy Smits, Bertila Damas) attend a Thanksgiving gathering along with Jake’s (Andy Samberg) parents (guest stars Bradley Whitford and Katey Sagal). Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans Several homeless youngsters are likely suspects in the killing of a petty officer, but Pride (Scott Bakula) isn’t convinced that they were responsible. The music group X Ambassadors guest stars and performs two songs in a subplot set at the New Orleans Tricentennial Festival. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med The medical drama returns for a third season, with a prosecutor (Philip Winchester) trying the case resulting from the shooting of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Yaya DaCosta also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Long Road Home Before deploying to Iraq, Sgt. Miltenberger (Jeremy Sisto) has a vivid premonition that he is fated to die. Jason Ritter, Michael Kelly and E.J. Bonilla also star. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Checked Inn This new unscripted series revolves around a woman who opens her own bed and breakfast in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. 10 p.m. OWN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ben Stiller. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Benjamin Bratt; Peter Billingsley; Sarah Knight. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jodi Sweetin (“Finding Santa”); Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Oliver Platt; NASCAR Cup Series winner. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Pfeiffer (“Murder on the Orient Express”); Benjamin Bratt; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro; Justin Hartley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone (“A Very Merry Toy Store”); chef Alex Guarnaschelli (“The Home Cook”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Women have reported being tortured by NXIVM, which may be an underground cult in disguise. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A man loses his legs to heroin; brain treatment for pain and addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kim Fields and Tatyana Ali (“Wrapped Up in Christmas”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Suzanne Somers (“Two’s Company”); Cyndi Lauper. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s mother forced her to pretend she was sick, made her have countless surgeries. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara; Barbra Streisand (“Barbra: the Music... the Mem’ries... the Magic!”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Nick Cannon (“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE