Friday's TV highlights: 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' and more

TV HIGHLIGHTS

SERIES

Great Performances “White Christmas” and other classic tunes are featured in “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn — the Broadway Musical,” a stage adaptation of the hit 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Z Nation The group explores an abandoned TV news station that isn’t as abandoned as it first appeared in the new episode “We Interrupt This Program.” 9 p.m. Syfy

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City Jackson, Miss., is the next stop for this stand-up showcase. Featured comics include Marvin Hunter, Rita Brent, Ben Compton and Merc B. Williams. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Tracey Ullman’s Show The comedian appears as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Maggie Smith in the sketch series’ second season finale. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Frosty the Snowman In this animated classic, Jimmy Durante narrates the tale of the fun-loving snowman who came to life one day. Followed by the 1992 sequel “Frosty Returns,” featuring the voices of John Goodman, Jan Hooks, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Winters. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! This 1966 adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s book has long been an annual holiday viewing tradition. Legendary animator Chuck Jones directed the story, Boris Karloff narrates and Thurl Ravenscroft sings the green meanie’s classic theme song. 8 p.m. NBC

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Big Sean and DJ Khaled are among the artists performing in the back half of this two-part concert special filmed in Las Vegas and hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A mailman voiced by Fred Astaire explains Santa’s origins in this stop-motion animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Christopher Mintz-Plasse reprise their voice roles in this sort-of sequel to the animated 2016 musical comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special Six decades’ worth of Grammy Awards history is condensed into this new two-hour special. Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Sting, Celine Dion, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Keith Urban and Bruno Mars are among the many stars featured. John Legend and Carrie Underwood host. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie The kids from the hit animated series that went off the air in 2002 are back in this new full-length adventure tale. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Testament of Youth Alicia Vikander and “Game of Thrones’” Kit Harington star in this fact-based 2014 drama about two young Brits whose budding romance is tested by the horrors of World War I. 8 p.m. KCET

Finding Santa Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) plays a woman desperately seeking a replacement St. Nick for her New England town’s Christmas parade in this new holiday romance. Eric Winter also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Black Friday; Sherri Papini, the Redding woman who was abducted while jogging in 2016. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”); Black Friday bargains; Xscape performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Journalist Chris Wallace; football preview with Jackie Slater and Vince Ferragamo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Parents accuse a son-in-law of verbal abuse, lies and trying to turn their daughter against them. (N) 9 a.m. KCBS

Megyn Kelly Today Thanksgiving leftovers. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show Comic Gary Owen. 9 a.m. KCOP

The Real Keyshia Cole; Idris Elba. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Whoopi Goldberg; the holidays’ hottest toys. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s prevention; TV judge Glenda Hatchett. 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); singer Toni Braxton. 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow; holiday snacks; decorating small spaces for the holidays; five-ingredient sausage supper. 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”); Whitney Cummings; Kelsea Ballerini performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week A review of the Trump presidency so far; a look ahead to 2018. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Chef Roy Choi; gardener Ron Finley; author Sam Polk. 11 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC